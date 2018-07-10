All apartments in Avon
Find more places like 7356 Caldwell Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avon, IN
/
7356 Caldwell Lane
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:50 PM

7356 Caldwell Lane

7356 Caldwell Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avon
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7356 Caldwell Ln, Avon, IN 46123

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Located in Bridgewater Community, this well-maintained home offers a bright and open floor plan. Features include a living room-dining room, a family room, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast area, and a four large bedrooms with lots of closet space. The master suite features a spacious walk-in closet and a bath with an extended vanity and a combination garden tub/shower. A laundry room is conveniently located on the upper level. Don't miss this affordable find!

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7356 Caldwell Lane have any available units?
7356 Caldwell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avon, IN.
What amenities does 7356 Caldwell Lane have?
Some of 7356 Caldwell Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7356 Caldwell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7356 Caldwell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7356 Caldwell Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7356 Caldwell Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7356 Caldwell Lane offer parking?
No, 7356 Caldwell Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7356 Caldwell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7356 Caldwell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7356 Caldwell Lane have a pool?
No, 7356 Caldwell Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7356 Caldwell Lane have accessible units?
No, 7356 Caldwell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7356 Caldwell Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7356 Caldwell Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7356 Caldwell Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7356 Caldwell Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr
Avon, IN 46123
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr
Avon, IN 46123
Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W
Avon, IN 46123
Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway
Avon, IN 46123

Similar Pages

Avon 1 BedroomsAvon 2 Bedrooms
Avon Apartments with ParkingAvon Apartments with Pool
Avon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis