7356 Caldwell Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Located in Bridgewater Community, this well-maintained home offers a bright and open floor plan. Features include a living room-dining room, a family room, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast area, and a four large bedrooms with lots of closet space. The master suite features a spacious walk-in closet and a bath with an extended vanity and a combination garden tub/shower. A laundry room is conveniently located on the upper level. Don't miss this affordable find!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.