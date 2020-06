Amenities

Immaculate home featuring over 3500 sq ft of space at GREAT Location on a corner lot available for RENT starting June 1st 2020!!. Home features 4 bedroom with 21/2 baths and large loft with 2 car garage .Main level with formal living /office, dining room with spacious open kitchen and family room. Updated kitchen with brand new SS appliances, hardsurface counter tops huge storage with lots of cabinets. Upstairs with 4 huge bedrooms with walks in closets and loft great for entertainment. Master bedroom with walk in closet , dual sink and full tub with separate shower. Brand new carpet throughout with fresh paint all over including trims and doors. Fenced backyard . Close to schools shopping and highway access.