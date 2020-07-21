6860 Maywood Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$500 off a 15 mo lease with a start date of 11/30 or sooner (redeemable on the 2nd full month's rent).



Impressive move in ready 4 bedroom home w/over 3,100 s.f. in Avon! Wonderful open concept floor plan, plenty of living space! Massive room sizes include, over sized kitchen w/large walk in pantry, huge master bedroom w/oversize master bath! All bedrooms have walk in closets! Living room, family room & loft bonus rooms! Updated with fresh neutral painted interior & gorgeous new laminate flooring. 2 car attached garage! Large back yard with sprinkler system! Nice covered front porch!



