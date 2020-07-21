All apartments in Avon
Find more places like 6860 Maywood Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avon, IN
/
6860 Maywood Circle
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:33 AM

6860 Maywood Circle

6860 Maywood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avon
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6860 Maywood Circle, Avon, IN 46123

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$500 off a 15 mo lease with a start date of 11/30 or sooner (redeemable on the 2nd full month's rent).

Impressive move in ready 4 bedroom home w/over 3,100 s.f. in Avon! Wonderful open concept floor plan, plenty of living space! Massive room sizes include, over sized kitchen w/large walk in pantry, huge master bedroom w/oversize master bath! All bedrooms have walk in closets! Living room, family room & loft bonus rooms! Updated with fresh neutral painted interior & gorgeous new laminate flooring. 2 car attached garage! Large back yard with sprinkler system! Nice covered front porch!

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6860 Maywood Circle have any available units?
6860 Maywood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avon, IN.
What amenities does 6860 Maywood Circle have?
Some of 6860 Maywood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6860 Maywood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6860 Maywood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6860 Maywood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6860 Maywood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6860 Maywood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6860 Maywood Circle offers parking.
Does 6860 Maywood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6860 Maywood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6860 Maywood Circle have a pool?
No, 6860 Maywood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6860 Maywood Circle have accessible units?
No, 6860 Maywood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6860 Maywood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6860 Maywood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6860 Maywood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6860 Maywood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W
Avon, IN 46123
Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway
Avon, IN 46123
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr
Avon, IN 46123
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr
Avon, IN 46123

Similar Pages

Avon 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAvon 2 Bedroom Apartments
Avon Apartments with GymsAvon Apartments with Pools
Avon Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INLebanon, INEllettsville, INFranklin, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis