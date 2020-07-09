All apartments in Avon
Last updated February 22 2020 at 1:04 AM

6392 Thistle Bend

6392 Thistle Bend · No Longer Available
Location

6392 Thistle Bend, Avon, IN 46123

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

Located in popular Avon off 625E in Thornridge. This home is located close to good schools, restaurants, shopping and much more. Home features all new carpet. A lovely kitchen with stainless appliances, open living room. Lovely backyard with wooded view and storage shed. Washer/dryer set and lots of storage. Fireplace is decorative. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6392 Thistle Bend have any available units?
6392 Thistle Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avon, IN.
What amenities does 6392 Thistle Bend have?
Some of 6392 Thistle Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6392 Thistle Bend currently offering any rent specials?
6392 Thistle Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6392 Thistle Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 6392 Thistle Bend is pet friendly.
Does 6392 Thistle Bend offer parking?
No, 6392 Thistle Bend does not offer parking.
Does 6392 Thistle Bend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6392 Thistle Bend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6392 Thistle Bend have a pool?
No, 6392 Thistle Bend does not have a pool.
Does 6392 Thistle Bend have accessible units?
No, 6392 Thistle Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 6392 Thistle Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 6392 Thistle Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6392 Thistle Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 6392 Thistle Bend does not have units with air conditioning.

