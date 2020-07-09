6392 Thistle Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



Located in popular Avon off 625E in Thornridge. This home is located close to good schools, restaurants, shopping and much more. Home features all new carpet. A lovely kitchen with stainless appliances, open living room. Lovely backyard with wooded view and storage shed. Washer/dryer set and lots of storage. Fireplace is decorative. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



