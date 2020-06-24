BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATH HOME LOCATED IN THE SETTLEMENT COMMUNITY. NEW PAINT, BLINDS. EVERY ROOM IS SPACIOUS IN THIS HOME! COMMUNITY OFFERS POOL,WALKING TRAILS, FISHING POND. GREAT COMMUNITY! Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2425 Bluewood Way have any available units?
2425 Bluewood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avon, IN.
Is 2425 Bluewood Way currently offering any rent specials?
2425 Bluewood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 Bluewood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2425 Bluewood Way is pet friendly.
Does 2425 Bluewood Way offer parking?
No, 2425 Bluewood Way does not offer parking.
Does 2425 Bluewood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 Bluewood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 Bluewood Way have a pool?
Yes, 2425 Bluewood Way has a pool.
Does 2425 Bluewood Way have accessible units?
No, 2425 Bluewood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 Bluewood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2425 Bluewood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2425 Bluewood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2425 Bluewood Way does not have units with air conditioning.