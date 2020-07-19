All apartments in Avon
2114 Cassia Drive

2114 Cassia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2114 Cassia Drive, Avon, IN 46168

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home is equipped with all appliances. 1 sectional couch will be provided along with 1 65 TV, Desk, Desk chair, Kitchen Table & 4 Chairs.
Laundry hookup available but no washer and dryer currently on site.
Pets are negotiable depending on type and house training. Home will be up for sale in the spring so occupants can stay through the sale knowing there will be showings and they will have to keep it in tip top shape during this time. If they choose to stay and keep the house up, they will be given a rebate at the end of each month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 Cassia Drive have any available units?
2114 Cassia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avon, IN.
Is 2114 Cassia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2114 Cassia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 Cassia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2114 Cassia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2114 Cassia Drive offer parking?
No, 2114 Cassia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2114 Cassia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2114 Cassia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 Cassia Drive have a pool?
No, 2114 Cassia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2114 Cassia Drive have accessible units?
No, 2114 Cassia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 Cassia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2114 Cassia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2114 Cassia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2114 Cassia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
