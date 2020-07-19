2114 Cassia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Home is equipped with all appliances. 1 sectional couch will be provided along with 1 65 TV, Desk, Desk chair, Kitchen Table & 4 Chairs.

Laundry hookup available but no washer and dryer currently on site.

Pets are negotiable depending on type and house training. Home will be up for sale in the spring so occupants can stay through the sale knowing there will be showings and they will have to keep it in tip top shape during this time. If they choose to stay and keep the house up, they will be given a rebate at the end of each month.