Avon, IN
1534 Wedgewood Place
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:17 AM

1534 Wedgewood Place

1534 Wedgewood Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1534 Wedgewood Pl, Avon, IN 46123

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Brand new 5 bedroom/ 3 Bathroom home waiting for the perfect occupants. Everything inside is brand new. Located in the back part of the sub division, enjoy very little traffic around the home. Apply online at--- https://wavespm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 Wedgewood Place have any available units?
1534 Wedgewood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avon, IN.
Is 1534 Wedgewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Wedgewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 Wedgewood Place pet-friendly?
No, 1534 Wedgewood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avon.
Does 1534 Wedgewood Place offer parking?
No, 1534 Wedgewood Place does not offer parking.
Does 1534 Wedgewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 Wedgewood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 Wedgewood Place have a pool?
No, 1534 Wedgewood Place does not have a pool.
Does 1534 Wedgewood Place have accessible units?
No, 1534 Wedgewood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 Wedgewood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1534 Wedgewood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1534 Wedgewood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1534 Wedgewood Place does not have units with air conditioning.

