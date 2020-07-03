All apartments in Avon
Find more places like 1179 Meadowbank Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avon, IN
/
1179 Meadowbank Lane
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

1179 Meadowbank Lane

1179 Meadowbank Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avon
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1179 Meadowbank Ln, Avon, IN 46123

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
key fob access
pet friendly
Brand New 3 Bedroom Ranch in the heart of Avon! - Rare opportunity to rent this brand new 3 BR 2 bath Lennar home in Avon. This home offers 1800 sq/ft of living space in a split bedroom floor plan. The open concept Kitchen features tall white cabinets, center island w/ sink, dark solid surface counter tops and Stainless GE Appliances including an upgraded gas range. The LR is spacious with abundant windows for natural light and access to the integrated covered back porch. The 16x13 Master Suite features a full bath with double vanity sinks, step in shower with glass doors and large walk-in closet. This home also features smart home technology with Ring doorbell, keyless entry and wi-fi enabled thermostat. This home has beautiful engineered hardwood floors throughout, built in recessed lighting in every room, 2 car garage, and professional management. Absolutely beautiful and Move In Ready!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5315780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1179 Meadowbank Lane have any available units?
1179 Meadowbank Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avon, IN.
What amenities does 1179 Meadowbank Lane have?
Some of 1179 Meadowbank Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1179 Meadowbank Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1179 Meadowbank Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1179 Meadowbank Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1179 Meadowbank Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1179 Meadowbank Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1179 Meadowbank Lane offers parking.
Does 1179 Meadowbank Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1179 Meadowbank Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1179 Meadowbank Lane have a pool?
No, 1179 Meadowbank Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1179 Meadowbank Lane have accessible units?
No, 1179 Meadowbank Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1179 Meadowbank Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1179 Meadowbank Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1179 Meadowbank Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1179 Meadowbank Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W
Avon, IN 46123
Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway
Avon, IN 46123
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr
Avon, IN 46123
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr
Avon, IN 46123

Similar Pages

Avon 1 BedroomsAvon 2 Bedrooms
Avon Apartments with ParkingAvon Apartments with Pool
Avon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis