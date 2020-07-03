1179 Meadowbank Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access key fob access pet friendly

Brand New 3 Bedroom Ranch in the heart of Avon! - Rare opportunity to rent this brand new 3 BR 2 bath Lennar home in Avon. This home offers 1800 sq/ft of living space in a split bedroom floor plan. The open concept Kitchen features tall white cabinets, center island w/ sink, dark solid surface counter tops and Stainless GE Appliances including an upgraded gas range. The LR is spacious with abundant windows for natural light and access to the integrated covered back porch. The 16x13 Master Suite features a full bath with double vanity sinks, step in shower with glass doors and large walk-in closet. This home also features smart home technology with Ring doorbell, keyless entry and wi-fi enabled thermostat. This home has beautiful engineered hardwood floors throughout, built in recessed lighting in every room, 2 car garage, and professional management. Absolutely beautiful and Move In Ready!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5315780)