Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Anderson, IN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Anderson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
309 Central Avenue
309 Central Ave, Anderson, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
776 sqft
Come tour this one bed, one bath home today! This unit has 776 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookup, central

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
307 Central Avenue
307 Central Avenue, Anderson, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
776 sqft
Come tour this one bed, one bath home today! This unit has 776 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookup, central

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1129
1129 Columbus Avenue, Anderson, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1500 sqft
1129 Pearl Street - Property Id: 314950 Three bedroom townhome close to Donner Park and Centrally located in historical district of Columbus Indiana.
Results within 5 miles of Anderson

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3259 E 400 N
3259 E 400 N, Madison County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
3000 sqft
Beautiful, Quiet, Secluded Home, PRIVATE DRIVE - 3 Bedroom 2 BA 2 1/2 Car garage Remodeled kitchen/dining room, dishwasher, range, microwave Upper bath walk-in jacuzzi tub Lower bath walk in shower Beautiful wood floors Bonus room and recreation
Results within 10 miles of Anderson
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:34 AM
10 Units Available
Autumn Breeze
14901 Beauty Berry Ln, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$915
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1189 sqft
Modern apartment homes with a fireplace, private patio/balcony, and extra storage. Community amenities include a game room, pool and 24-hour gym. Just a stone's throw from Hamilton Town Center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Stonecrest
601 Madison St, Fortville, IN
1 Bedroom
$593
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy small town living with big city convenience. Residents are our #1 priority, offering them friendly, courteous service from both our leasing and maintenance staff.

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Thorpe Creek
12310 Poplar Bend Blvd.
12310 Poplar Bend Boulevard, Fishers, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
4792 sqft
12310 Poplar Bend Blvd. Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Home in Fishers - Come check out this beautiful 5 Bedroom, 5 1/2 Bath home in Woods at Thorpe Creek in Fishers.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
Towns at Avalon North
13556 Dewpoint Ln, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1858 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Brand New Constructed Home. Master Bedroom + 2 Bedrooms Spacious Open Concept.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
12717 Tamworth Drive
12717 Tamworth Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1444 sqft
Immaculate corner unit available for rent September 1st 2020. Home features 3 bedrooms with 21/2 baths with 2 car attached garage open foyer with iron spindles. .

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
12489 Wolf Run Road
12489 Wolf Run Road, Noblesville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1616 sqft
Offered as a lease-to-own. Impeccable 4BR ranch on large water lot. Attractive and easy care scraped hardwood laminate in entry, dining/great room, and bedrooms.

1 of 41

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
14533 Hinton Drive
14533 Hinton Drive, Fishers, IN
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
5226 sqft
Immaculate fully upgraded 5 bedroom, 4 full bath home available July 13th 2020 in Avalon Of Fishers.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
12649 Hamsel Lane
12649 Hamsel Lane, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1997 sqft
This awesome 3-story town-home in immaculate condition is ready for you on June 18, 2020. 3 bedroom, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Anderson, IN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Anderson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

