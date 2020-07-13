All apartments in Anderson
Find more places like Village at Hillside.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anderson, IN
/
Village at Hillside
Last updated July 2 2020 at 9:15 AM

Village at Hillside

1210 W 10th St · (765) 570-4079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anderson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1210 W 10th St, Anderson, IN 46016

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village at Hillside.

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
new construction
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
INCOME RESTRICTED APARTMENTS - THE ABOVE IS A GUIDELINE, SPECIFIC UNITS MAY HAVE DIFFERENT INCOME FLOORS AND CAPS. MORE RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY AND ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE. Single occupants: Max income of $24,360; Double occupants: Max income of $27,840; Triple occupants: Max income of $31,320. A development project that engaged PathStone to assist residents to address barriers to their own economic well-being, Village at Hillside is a partial rehabilitation, partial new construction project further supporting economic progress already made in Madison County, Indiana. Aft er years of vacancy, the buildings had turned into a source of blight. Flaherty and Collins partnered with the City of Anderson to focus on this project in an effort to establish growth during tough economic times. Financing for the project was completed with the use of LIHTC, city funds, HOME funds, a deferred development fee and an IHCDA Development fund loan.

Units include an emphasis on energy efficiency, with Energy Star rated appliances, windows, exterior doors and HVAC systems. The property was awarded a Silver LEED rating. In addition, the development created a training ground for low income households to become home owners through the five new single family rental units, as well as related training by Pathstone in the same neighborhood where the City is constructing homes for first time homebuyers. This achieved comprehensive and transformational results in the City’s revitalization efforts.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 30 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village at Hillside have any available units?
Village at Hillside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anderson, IN.
What amenities does Village at Hillside have?
Some of Village at Hillside's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village at Hillside currently offering any rent specials?
Village at Hillside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village at Hillside pet-friendly?
Yes, Village at Hillside is pet friendly.
Does Village at Hillside offer parking?
Yes, Village at Hillside offers parking.
Does Village at Hillside have units with washers and dryers?
No, Village at Hillside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Village at Hillside have a pool?
No, Village at Hillside does not have a pool.
Does Village at Hillside have accessible units?
No, Village at Hillside does not have accessible units.
Does Village at Hillside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village at Hillside has units with dishwashers.
Does Village at Hillside have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Village at Hillside has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Village at Hillside?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Applecreek
1326 McIntosh Ln
Anderson, IN 46013

Similar Pages

Anderson 3 BedroomsAnderson Apartments with Garage
Anderson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INPeru, INDanville, INHuntington, IN
Lebanon, INWabash, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INRichmond, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Huntington UniversityUniversity of Indianapolis
Indiana University-KokomoMarian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity