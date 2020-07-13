Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities new construction dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly

INCOME RESTRICTED APARTMENTS - THE ABOVE IS A GUIDELINE, SPECIFIC UNITS MAY HAVE DIFFERENT INCOME FLOORS AND CAPS. MORE RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY AND ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE. Single occupants: Max income of $24,360; Double occupants: Max income of $27,840; Triple occupants: Max income of $31,320. A development project that engaged PathStone to assist residents to address barriers to their own economic well-being, Village at Hillside is a partial rehabilitation, partial new construction project further supporting economic progress already made in Madison County, Indiana. Aft er years of vacancy, the buildings had turned into a source of blight. Flaherty and Collins partnered with the City of Anderson to focus on this project in an effort to establish growth during tough economic times. Financing for the project was completed with the use of LIHTC, city funds, HOME funds, a deferred development fee and an IHCDA Development fund loan.



Units include an emphasis on energy efficiency, with Energy Star rated appliances, windows, exterior doors and HVAC systems. The property was awarded a Silver LEED rating. In addition, the development created a training ground for low income households to become home owners through the five new single family rental units, as well as related training by Pathstone in the same neighborhood where the City is constructing homes for first time homebuyers. This achieved comprehensive and transformational results in the City’s revitalization efforts.