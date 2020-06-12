/
3 bedroom apartments
21 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Anderson, IN
Applecreek
1326 McIntosh Ln, Anderson, IN
3 Bedrooms
$880
1128 sqft
Applecreek proudly provides Anderson, Indiana with one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Our excellent location allows you easy access to I-69 and the conveniences offered along Scatterfield Road including shopping, dining, and entertainment.
2622 W 18th St
2622 West 18th Street, Anderson, IN
3 Bedrooms
$650
- 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Large Garage, Laundry room (RLNE5853686)
2211 E. 9th St.
2211 East 9th Street, Anderson, IN
2211 E. 9th St. Available 06/17/20 Spacious 4 bedroom in Anderson, IN - Spacious 4 bedroom with fresh new paint and gorgeous refinished hardwood flooring. 1.5 baths that have been rehabbed. Completely updated kitchen with new appliances.
1911 Charles St.
1911 Charles Street, Anderson, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1128 sqft
Brick 3 Bedroom Ranch in Anderson,IN - All brick 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch in desirable Clearview neighborhood. This home sits on a nice lot with a large storage barn.
4204 Fernway Dr
4204 Fernway Drive, Anderson, IN
3 Bedrooms
$696
1328 sqft
3 bedroom house with a detached garage - CONTRACT SALE!! - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has a living room, dining room, spacious eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets that includes a stove and a refrigerator and also has sliding glass patio doors
1202 E 8th St
1202 East 8th Street, Anderson, IN
Large 5 bedroom home on Anderson University Campus. This is the downstairs unit featuring 5 bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, dining/study area and living room. Home has central air. Washer and dryer connection negotiable.
1416 South Lincoln Street
1416 Lincoln St, Anderson, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2nd floor offices converted to apartment. all utilities included.
Results within 1 mile of Anderson
134 Mullberry Road
134 Mulberry Drive, Chesterfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1718 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 134 Mullberry Road in Chesterfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
3319 Redwood Rd
3319 Redwood Road, Edgewood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
- (RLNE5744368)
Results within 5 miles of Anderson
194 E. Mariam St.
194 Mariam Street, Madison County, IN
194 E. Mariam St. Available 06/19/20 Wonderful 4bedroom..1.5 Bath in Alexandria, IN - Newly remodeled 4 bedroom with fresh paint, new flooring and fixtures throughout. 1.5 bath Home located in Alexandria, IN.
8348 South SWIMMING HOLE Lane
8348 South Swimming Hole Lane, Madison County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1238 sqft
Beautiful Open Floorplan 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch with Vaulted & raised 9 ft. ceilings. Enter the House from the Spacious Foyer, you will see the Eat in Kitchen, with a Pass Thru to the Great Room.
4603 East 200 South
4603 East 200 S, Madison County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1734 sqft
Coming soon!! Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath family home in the quiet city of Anderson. New vinyl flooring and fresh paint with brand new stainless steel appliances to fit all your family needs. Large back yard, great space for family gatherings.
Results within 10 miles of Anderson
309 W Sigler St
309 Sigler Street, Frankton, IN
3 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedroom - 3 bedroom in Frankton school district! (RLNE5780495)
13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive
13506 Allegiance Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1764 sqft
Location, Location ! Open floor plan w/a large eat-in kitchen, large master suite. There is a large roomy loft upstairs for relaxing, studying or entertaining. This features a rear entry 2 car attached finished garage. Large laundry room.
The Meadows of Shelborne at Deer Path
14917 Dry Creek Rd.
14917 Dry Creek Road, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
2125 sqft
The home is 13 years old. This home has 2,125 square feet with 3 bedrooms, a loft, 2 full and one-half baths with attached 2 car garages. As you enter the front door, there is a large living area that measures 12x24.
Avalon of Fishers
13833 Willesden Circle
13833 Willesden Circle, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
2109 sqft
This Bright and Open home is located just minutes to I-69 and Hamilton Towne Center. Looking for some great schools for your children, well here you are in the vicinity of 3 A+ rated schools.
Avalon of Fishers
12649 Hamsel Lane
12649 Hamsel Lane, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1997 sqft
This awesome 3-story town-home in immaculate condition is ready for you on June 18, 2020. 3 bedroom, 2.
Avalon of Fishers
14326 Ludwell Court
14326 Ludwell Ct, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1854 sqft
Brand new town home available for rent June 25th!! at great location at Towns at Avalon North, Fishers' ! Home features 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story w/ 2 car attached garage.
Avalon of Fishers
12687 White Chapel Circle
12687 White Chapel Circle, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1540 sqft
Immaculate townhome available for rent starting July 1st 2020 in Avalon of Fishers . Home features 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car attached garage . Open concept between the great room and kitchen.
15555 Farmland Court
15555 Farmland Ct, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1616 sqft
Immaculate home at great location available for rent from Feb 21st 2020. !! Home features 3 bedroom with 2 baths and 2 car attached garage.Home features open floor plan with the dning & lvng rm spaces, w/sunroom.
Saxony
13428 Alston Drive
13428 Alston Drive, Fishers, IN
Exquisite 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath Two-Story Home for Rent with Basement in Fishers. This Breathtaking Home has about 2200 Sq Ft with a 3 Car Attached Garage and Basement.
