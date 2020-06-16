All apartments in Anderson
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4204 Fernway Dr

4204 Fernway Drive · (765) 288-0890 ext. 883
Location

4204 Fernway Drive, Anderson, IN 46013

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4204 Fernway Dr · Avail. now

$696

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1328 sqft

Amenities

3 bedroom house with a detached garage - CONTRACT SALE!! - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has a living room, dining room, spacious eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets that includes a stove and a refrigerator and also has sliding glass patio doors that lead out to the deck area. One detached garage. Laundry room with plenty of space and washer/dryer hook-up, utility room, very large bathroom with a tub and a shower. Spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets accepted with a deposit. Partially fenced yard. The sale price is $49,000 and the minimum contract length is 3 years.

-3 bedroom/1bath
-Tenant pays all utilities
-Detached garage
-Deck
-W/D hook-up
-Pets accepted
-NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED

$1000 down, $696 a month!! FOR SALE ONLY-NOT FOR RENT.

In order to be considered for this property. Please fill out an application, provide all the necessary information to process and the application fee. Once your application has been approved it will be sent to the owner for final approval. 1st come 1st serve. NO EVICTIONS ACCEPTED

If you have any questions or would like to schedule an house-showing, please contact Complete Property Care: (765)-288-0890.

(RLNE2666754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 Fernway Dr have any available units?
4204 Fernway Dr has a unit available for $696 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4204 Fernway Dr have?
Some of 4204 Fernway Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 Fernway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4204 Fernway Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 Fernway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4204 Fernway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4204 Fernway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4204 Fernway Dr does offer parking.
Does 4204 Fernway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4204 Fernway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 Fernway Dr have a pool?
No, 4204 Fernway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4204 Fernway Dr have accessible units?
No, 4204 Fernway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 Fernway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4204 Fernway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4204 Fernway Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4204 Fernway Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
