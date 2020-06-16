4204 Fernway Dr

Amenities

3 bedroom house with a detached garage - CONTRACT SALE!! - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has a living room, dining room, spacious eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets that includes a stove and a refrigerator and also has sliding glass patio doors that lead out to the deck area. One detached garage. Laundry room with plenty of space and washer/dryer hook-up, utility room, very large bathroom with a tub and a shower. Spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets accepted with a deposit. Partially fenced yard. The sale price is $49,000 and the minimum contract length is 3 years.



-NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED



$1000 down, $696 a month!! FOR SALE ONLY-NOT FOR RENT.



In order to be considered for this property. Please fill out an application, provide all the necessary information to process and the application fee. Once your application has been approved it will be sent to the owner for final approval. 1st come 1st serve. NO EVICTIONS ACCEPTED



If you have any questions or would like to schedule an house-showing, please contact Complete Property Care: (765)-288-0890.



