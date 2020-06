Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly renovated conveniently located for commuters - Property Id: 81100



Newly renovated property with original hardwood floors and brand new appliances. This home has a full unfinished basement with laundry hookup, great for storage. If you are looking for a home with quiet neighbors this property is for you. UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED. NO PETS. Must complete online application, looking at income, credit and no past evictions.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81100

Property Id 81100



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5380571)