Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:24 PM

2811 Hobson Road

2811 Hobson Road · (630) 699-0306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2811 Hobson Road, Woodridge, IL 60517

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
Completely remodeled second floor two BR, two full bathroom end-unit condo for RENT-TO-OWN ($75/month rent credit for purchasing downpayment) Freshly painted throughout, New Carpet, New window treatments, new light fixtures; Spacious Living Room joining Dining Room; Newly updated kitchen with New water-proof hardwood-like vinyl plank flooring, New white cabinets, shelves and countertops; New SS appliances, microwave, and disposal; Large master bedroom with three closets of its own; Newly updated master and hallway bath; Laundry Room and private storage locker on the same floor; 3 year new AC; Close to I-355 entrance, Belmont train station, Seven Bridges shopping, restaurants, bars, and movie theater; Near-by schools, library, and parks! Downers Grove School District; 35 min. to Chicago; Heating, cooking gas, and water included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 Hobson Road have any available units?
2811 Hobson Road has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2811 Hobson Road have?
Some of 2811 Hobson Road's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 Hobson Road currently offering any rent specials?
2811 Hobson Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 Hobson Road pet-friendly?
No, 2811 Hobson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodridge.
Does 2811 Hobson Road offer parking?
No, 2811 Hobson Road does not offer parking.
Does 2811 Hobson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2811 Hobson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 Hobson Road have a pool?
No, 2811 Hobson Road does not have a pool.
Does 2811 Hobson Road have accessible units?
No, 2811 Hobson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 Hobson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2811 Hobson Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2811 Hobson Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2811 Hobson Road has units with air conditioning.
