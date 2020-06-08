2811 Hobson Road

Amenities

Completely remodeled second floor two BR, two full bathroom end-unit condo for RENT-TO-OWN ($75/month rent credit for purchasing downpayment) Freshly painted throughout, New Carpet, New window treatments, new light fixtures; Spacious Living Room joining Dining Room; Newly updated kitchen with New water-proof hardwood-like vinyl plank flooring, New white cabinets, shelves and countertops; New SS appliances, microwave, and disposal; Large master bedroom with three closets of its own; Newly updated master and hallway bath; Laundry Room and private storage locker on the same floor; 3 year new AC; Close to I-355 entrance, Belmont train station, Seven Bridges shopping, restaurants, bars, and movie theater; Near-by schools, library, and parks! Downers Grove School District; 35 min. to Chicago; Heating, cooking gas, and water included