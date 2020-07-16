All apartments in Will County
Last updated November 6 2019 at 9:35 AM

24124 S Lakeside Trl

24124 Lakeside Tr · (201) 845-7300
Location

24124 Lakeside Tr, Will County, IL 60417

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Lakeside property with shared wraparound deck, garden, waterfall, and pond. Rental unit is on first floor, with two living rooms, a kichenette, 2-3 bedrooms (current office can be turned into a bedroom upon request if lease term justifies the expense), bathroom, and laundry room. Owners live on floor above. Two-car garage is also included in rent. Owner pays for all normal upkeep, utilities, internet, and cable. Main attraction is several hundred feet of lake shore, which also makes this location unsuitable for small children who cannot swim.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24124 S Lakeside Trl have any available units?
24124 S Lakeside Trl has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24124 S Lakeside Trl have?
Some of 24124 S Lakeside Trl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24124 S Lakeside Trl currently offering any rent specials?
24124 S Lakeside Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24124 S Lakeside Trl pet-friendly?
No, 24124 S Lakeside Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Will County.
Does 24124 S Lakeside Trl offer parking?
Yes, 24124 S Lakeside Trl offers parking.
Does 24124 S Lakeside Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24124 S Lakeside Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24124 S Lakeside Trl have a pool?
Yes, 24124 S Lakeside Trl has a pool.
Does 24124 S Lakeside Trl have accessible units?
No, 24124 S Lakeside Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 24124 S Lakeside Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 24124 S Lakeside Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24124 S Lakeside Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 24124 S Lakeside Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
