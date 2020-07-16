24124 S Lakeside Trl

Amenities

Lakeside property with shared wraparound deck, garden, waterfall, and pond. Rental unit is on first floor, with two living rooms, a kichenette, 2-3 bedrooms (current office can be turned into a bedroom upon request if lease term justifies the expense), bathroom, and laundry room. Owners live on floor above. Two-car garage is also included in rent. Owner pays for all normal upkeep, utilities, internet, and cable. Main attraction is several hundred feet of lake shore, which also makes this location unsuitable for small children who cannot swim.