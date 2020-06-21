All apartments in Wheaton
Wheaton, IL
2244 Park View Court
2244 Park View Court

2244 Park View Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2244 Park View Ct, Wheaton, IL 60189

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Short or long term leases considered. Gorgeous Modern Home w/ High End Design & Finishes Throughout! City Living in the Suburbs! Coveted Cul-de-Sac Location for Carefree Kid Play Near Atten Park! Home Opens to a Huge Inviting Foyer. 2-Story Grand Family Room & Floor to Ceiling Stone Fireplace. Hardwood Floor Throughout Main Level. High End Luxury Kitchen w/ Tile Backsplash, Viking Stove & Miele Hood, Liebherr Refrigerator, Island w/ Sink, Miles of Granite Counters & Breakfast Bar. Spacious Master Suite w/ Sitting Area, Hardwood Floor & Tray Ceiling. Private Luxury Bath w/ Swanky Tile Surround, Glass Frameless Shower, Double Sinks, Private Commode Room & Huge Walk-In Closet w/ Custom Organizers & Drawers. Large Bedrooms All Have Their Own Bath Access! Highly Desired 2nd Floor Laundry Room! Deep English Basement. 3-Car Garage and Large Paver!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2244 Park View Court have any available units?
2244 Park View Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, IL.
How much is rent in Wheaton, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheaton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2244 Park View Court have?
Some of 2244 Park View Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2244 Park View Court currently offering any rent specials?
2244 Park View Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2244 Park View Court pet-friendly?
No, 2244 Park View Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 2244 Park View Court offer parking?
Yes, 2244 Park View Court does offer parking.
Does 2244 Park View Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2244 Park View Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2244 Park View Court have a pool?
No, 2244 Park View Court does not have a pool.
Does 2244 Park View Court have accessible units?
No, 2244 Park View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2244 Park View Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2244 Park View Court has units with dishwashers.
