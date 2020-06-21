2244 Park View Court

Amenities
Short or long term leases considered. Gorgeous Modern Home w/ High End Design & Finishes Throughout! City Living in the Suburbs! Coveted Cul-de-Sac Location for Carefree Kid Play Near Atten Park! Home Opens to a Huge Inviting Foyer. 2-Story Grand Family Room & Floor to Ceiling Stone Fireplace. Hardwood Floor Throughout Main Level. High End Luxury Kitchen w/ Tile Backsplash, Viking Stove & Miele Hood, Liebherr Refrigerator, Island w/ Sink, Miles of Granite Counters & Breakfast Bar. Spacious Master Suite w/ Sitting Area, Hardwood Floor & Tray Ceiling. Private Luxury Bath w/ Swanky Tile Surround, Glass Frameless Shower, Double Sinks, Private Commode Room & Huge Walk-In Closet w/ Custom Organizers & Drawers. Large Bedrooms All Have Their Own Bath Access! Highly Desired 2nd Floor Laundry Room! Deep English Basement. 3-Car Garage and Large Paver!