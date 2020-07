Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

PICTURES ARE JUST A PEEK AT WHATS TO COME. JUST REMODELED AND UPDATED! BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SPLIT LEVEL. SPACIOUS UPDATED KITCHEN IS OPEN TO DINING AND LIVING ROOMS BRINGING IN TONS OF LIGHT. NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE UPPER LEVEL. GENEROUS BEDROOM SIZES. REMODELED BATHS. FRESHLY PAINTED. THIS IS CLEAN AS A WHISTLE AND IN AN EXCELLENT LOCATION! DON'T FORGET THE 2.5 CAR DETACHED GARAGE AND ADDITIONAL CARPORT/PATIO AREA. LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED IN RENT!