Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

ONE MONTH FREE RENT if you apply before 5/15! Recently rehabbed and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Beautiful new kitchen cabinets, new countertops, and new appliances! The unit has new, modern flooring throughout and a newly redone bathroom. There are two wall-mounted AC units and the monthly rent includes heat. Both bedrooms fit queen size beds and have ample closet space. Pets are negotiable. The monthly rent includes an on-site outdoor parking space in the attached lot and a storage locker!