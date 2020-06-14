102 Apartments for rent in Vernon Hills, IL with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Vernon Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,675
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1204 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
27 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,681
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1255 South Danforth Court
1255 Danforth Ct, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1776 sqft
AMAZING HOME FOR RENT! - Rent in COMPLETE STYLE! Live in an Award winning school district being 103 & 125! Open, airy and full of sunshine floor plan! Brand New High end appliances! Granite Counter-tops! Stainless appliances! Hardwood floors!

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Sugar Creek
1 Unit Available
1051 Creek Bend Drive
1051 Creek Bend Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
4109 sqft
HIGHLY DESIRABLE SUGAR CREEK SUBDIVISION! OVER 4100 SQ FT IN A HOME BUILT FOR HOSTING.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Menconis Villas by The Lake
1 Unit Available
711 Lakeside Drive North
711 North Lakeside Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1727 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY SUNNY HOME IN GREAT LOCATION READY FOR NEW TENANT! , ALL HARDWOOD FLOOR, FORMAL LIVING AND DINNING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES SS COOKING RANGE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, THREE BEDROOMS ON 2ND FLOOR,

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
920 North Lakeside Drive
920 North Lakeside Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
Ready now for immediate occupancy! First floor unit with patio, 2 parking spaces plus extra parking, minutes to Metra and shopping.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
329 Farmingdale Circle
329 Farmingdale Circle, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1012 sqft
Available from June1!!!! 1200 sf 2-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse with wood laminate flooring on the first floor. Remodeled kitchen features upgraded maple cabinets. Pool access. Close to shopping and train station.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
344 MALLARD Court
344 Mallard Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1012 sqft
2 STORY TOWNHOMES 2 BR, 1.5 BATH AND ATTACHED GARAGE. ALL NEW: SIDING, ROOF, GARAGE DOOR, WINDOWS, CUSTOM KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS. GREAT AREA WITH CLUB HOUSE, POOL, PLAY GROUND.
Results within 1 mile of Vernon Hills

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Woodlands at Fiore
1 Unit Available
2334 Acorn Place
2334 Acorn Place, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3422 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home Backing Up to Golf Course! - Home features hardwood floors t/o,oak staircase with loft overlooking family room. Great MBR with whirlpool,separate shower and door leading to 2nd story deck overlooking golf course.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
1538 Lakeridge Court
1538 Lakeridge Court, Mundelein, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2475 sqft
This Luxury Townhome is beautiful from top to bottom with hand-scraped hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and iron work balustrades. With three bedrooms, 2-full baths, 2-half baths, and 2,475 Sq. Ft.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Green Tree
1 Unit Available
1011 Talltree Terrace
1011 Tall Tree Terrace, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2446 sqft
This lovely well maintained and cared colonial style home on a peaceful cul-de-sac within the desirable Greentree subdivision boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Blueberry Hill
1 Unit Available
168 BLUEBERRY Road
168 Blueberry Road, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
Newly painted and smell new! A nice home near the center of historic village downtown, close to schools, close to park and trails. New remodeled kitechen with granite counter top, nicely remodeled bathrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1360 Newport Street
1360 Newport Street, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1333 sqft
Available August 1st! Fabulous Rental in Lakewood Village! Vernon Hills Elementary and Jr. High. Neutrally decorated, wood laminate flooring, fenced yard and more! Sun-drenched living room with skylights & cozy fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Noah's Landing
1 Unit Available
206 TAYLOR Court
206 Taylor Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2400 sqft
LUXURIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME IN DESIRABLE STEVENSON HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. "THE BRANCH" MODEL OFFERS 2400 SQ FT. FEATURING AN OPEN FLOORPLAN - LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM THAT FLOWS INTO THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM.

1 of 34

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Kenlock Park
1 Unit Available
240 Harding Avenue
240 Harding Avenue, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1776 sqft
Seller will consider rent with option.Easy show! IMMACULATE 4 bedroom tri-level in sought after Kenloch Park. OPEN floor plan with entire NEW kitchen. Living room with HARDWOOD floor and fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Vernon Hills
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
13 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,547
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1162 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
16 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
954 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact our office for more information and to schedule an appointment! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
28 Units Available
Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
918 sqft
Located in the desirable Buffalo Grove school district, with convenient access to major highways and Metra public transportation, Pine Hill Apartments is surrounded by lush grounds with modern conveniences.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
17 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,182
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:50pm
$
30 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
878 Swan Ln
878 Swan Lane, Lake County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Luxury 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Deerfield - Property Id: 24133 Recently renovated, spacious 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath town-home with a 2 car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
848 Bluebird St
848 Bluebird Street, Lake County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1944 sqft
HUGE 4Bed/2.5Bath Park West subdivision Deerfield STEVENSON School District - Updated 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome in great Park West subdivision STEVENSON School District.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
620 Inverrary Ln
620 Inverrary Lane, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1635 sqft
Beautifully updated from top to bottom 2-story townhouse w/ finished basement & direct access to attached garage in popular INVERRARY subdivision! (Deerfield) Hardwood floor thru-out. Newer windows & 6 panel doors. Bright & open floor plan.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
399 Catbird Ln
399 Catbird Lane, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2500 sqft
Majestic 3 Br 2.5 Ba Townhouse On The Lake W/ 2 Car Garage. Gorgeous Home, Situated On Large, Corner Lot Right On The Water. Features Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Large Bedrooms, & Fireplace.
City Guide for Vernon Hills, IL

Vernon Hills started out as just a 200-acre farm in the 1850s. The community didn’t shed its agricultural roots for nearly a hundred years. As it developed, it was still just a far-north outpost of Chicago, until recently.

Vernon Hills is one of the northernmost parts of Chicagoland; in fact, it’s less than 30 miles from being in Wisconsin. The town does have apartment rentals, with a wide variety of layouts and amenities. Vernon Hills offers a great quality of life. The down side to that is that you’ll pay accordingly for the higher standard of living. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Vernon Hills, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Vernon Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

