452 E. Pine Lake Circle Available 09/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home located in Greggs Landing South - Pinehurst Subdivision - Model Home Townhome for Rent. The downstairs has hardwood floors and private patio backing to the Cuneo Mansion. The lower level has family room, one bedroom, full bath, and laundry room with washer/dryer. Master bath has heated flooring with programmable thermostat for those cool nights!! Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, kitchen bar, dining room, and living room. Fantastic location!!!



Elementary: Hawthorn (North) (73)

Junior High: Hawthorn North (73)

High School: Vernon Hills (128)



Credit Requirement 625+



No Pets Allowed



