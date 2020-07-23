All apartments in Vernon Hills
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

452 E. Pine Lake Circle

452 Pine Lake Cir · (847) 220-3352
Location

452 Pine Lake Cir, Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 452 E. Pine Lake Circle · Avail. Sep 5

$2,695

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
452 E. Pine Lake Circle Available 09/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home located in Greggs Landing South - Pinehurst Subdivision - Model Home Townhome for Rent. The downstairs has hardwood floors and private patio backing to the Cuneo Mansion. The lower level has family room, one bedroom, full bath, and laundry room with washer/dryer. Master bath has heated flooring with programmable thermostat for those cool nights!! Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, kitchen bar, dining room, and living room. Fantastic location!!!

Elementary: Hawthorn (North) (73)
Junior High: Hawthorn North (73)
High School: Vernon Hills (128)

Credit Requirement 625+

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5970368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 E. Pine Lake Circle have any available units?
452 E. Pine Lake Circle has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vernon Hills, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vernon Hills Rent Report.
Is 452 E. Pine Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
452 E. Pine Lake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 E. Pine Lake Circle pet-friendly?
No, 452 E. Pine Lake Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vernon Hills.
Does 452 E. Pine Lake Circle offer parking?
No, 452 E. Pine Lake Circle does not offer parking.
Does 452 E. Pine Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 452 E. Pine Lake Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 E. Pine Lake Circle have a pool?
No, 452 E. Pine Lake Circle does not have a pool.
Does 452 E. Pine Lake Circle have accessible units?
No, 452 E. Pine Lake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 452 E. Pine Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 452 E. Pine Lake Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 452 E. Pine Lake Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 452 E. Pine Lake Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
