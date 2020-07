Amenities

Wow! What a great location downtown St. Charles! Completely updated first floor unit with 2 bedrooms, kitchen with stainless steel appliances plus wood laminate/ceramic tile floors throughout! Coin laundry in basement! One parking spot included! Water and heat included in the rent! Perfect location in the heart of downtown St. Charles with restaurants/shopping/library/parks/Fox River! ABSOLUTELY NO PETS OR SMOKING! Current credit report required with minimum 700 credit score! Very nice unit! **Pictures are from a similar unit