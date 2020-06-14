Apartment List
/
IL
/
skokie
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:27 PM

821 Apartments for rent in Skokie, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Skokie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
9725 Woods Dr 1016
9725 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1016 Available 07/01/20 Skokie Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home - Property Id: 291061 Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home with open, north views available now! Freshly painted, this split bedroom floor plan with walk in closets, can

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
4937 Church Street - 1J
4937 Church Street, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
750 sqft
1st Floor Unit- No Stairs - Secure building- Newly Rehabbed Unit- Real Hardwood FLoors 2 Bedroom Parking lot available in building Top Notch Location in Skokie Must have good Credit Laundry room with new machines in building Apartments for RENT.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5025 Carol Street
5025 Carol Street, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
LARGE AND SUNNY 3BD/2BTH APARTMENT WITH OPEN LAYOUT. TOP FLOOR UNIT . MASTER BEDROOM WITH DOUBLE CLOSETS AND MASTER BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. HUGE KITCHEN WITH EAT-IN AREA. NEW APPLIANCES. PRIME SKOKIE LOCATION.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3307 Church Street
3307 Church Street, Skokie, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
Solid brick 2 flat in Evanston. Top floor 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment full of light. Unit features hardwood floors throughout, separate dining room, large bedrooms. Washer/Dryer in basement. One Off street, exterior parking space included in rent.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
9655 Woods Drive
9655 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH HOME WITH A SEPARATE DINING ROOM OR OFFICE OFFICE. NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT . MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS IN BEDROOM. LARGE LAUDRY AREA WITH ROOM FOR STORAGE. HEATED GARAGE FOR YOUR CAR AND EXTRA STORAGE.
Results within 1 mile of Skokie
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated May 6 at 12:30am
Central Street
Contact for Availability
2321 Central
2321 Central Street, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
There's something exceptional about a central three-flat. And, the three-flat building at 2321 Central exceeds even the loftiest of exceptional expectations.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6711 N California Ave 1E
6711 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
Great Price! Hardwood Flooring! Tons of Closets! - Property Id: 300521 N.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6725 N California Ave 1N
6725 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
1 bed, 1 bath in West Rogers Park - Property Id: 296732 This 1bed, 1 bath apartment is located on California and Pratt Blvd. Close to Aldi's , The Patel Brothers, The Hookah Joint, Anmol Barbeque and Boone Elementary School.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6731 N California Ave 2s
6731 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1 bed, 1 bath in West Rogers Park - Property Id: 250306 This 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located on the corner of North Shore and California ave in the West Rogers Park Neighborhood.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
705 Dodge 3N
705 Dodge Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
750 sqft
Evanston = One Bedroom Heat Included - Property Id: 235725 Evanston - Renovated 1 Bedroom Heat Included Evanston - Updated one bedroom apartment on the third floor.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6717 California
6717 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
Dynamite one bedroom, one bathroom in Rogers Park features heat and water included, newer kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building! Won't Last Long! Call

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6707 California
6707 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$795
400 sqft
Fantastic studio in Rogers Park features heat and water included, newer kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building! Won't Last Long! Call Today! Terms: One year lease

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6725 California
6725 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
Extraordinary one bedroom, one bathroom in Rogers Park features heat and water included, newer kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building! Won't Last Long! Call

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6709 California
6709 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
400 sqft
Lovely garden unit studio in Rogers Park features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building! Won't Last Long! Call Today! Terms: One year lease

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6731 California
6731 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
400 sqft
Ideal studio in Rogers Park features heat and water included, newer kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building! Won't Last Long! Call Today! Terms: One year lease

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6711 California
6711 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
400 sqft
Heavenly studio in Rogers Park features heat and water included, newer kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building! Won't Last Long! Call Today! Terms: One year lease

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6434 Sacramento
6434 N Sacramento Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
900 sqft
Great two bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of West Rogers Park near Devon and Western area features modern kitchen with newer appliances, hardwood flooring throughout, tiled bathroom, a spacious living area, and lots of closet space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Morton Grove
1 Unit Available
5839 Church Street
5839 Church Street, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,319
1650 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! This recently renovated 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
702 Florence Avenue
702 Florence Avenue, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Large light, bright, three Large Bedroom,two Bathroom unit with freshly painted walls and newly sanded hardwood floors. Laundry in basement. This is a really nice unit. Water and heat included in rent,Available immediately.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Gross Point
1 Unit Available
229 THELIN Court
229 Thelin Court, Wilmette, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1300 sqft
South Wilmette (Near Skokie Blvd & Old Glenview Road) Full 3 BDRM Ranch w/finished basement w/New Trier schools. Ramona grade school & Wilmette Jr. high all with school bus service from the street. Super low traffic Cul-de-sac Street.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
6723 North Central Park Avenue
6723 North Central Park Avenue, Lincolnwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1642 sqft
Solid brick ranch home on large double lot. Move-in condition. 3 Bedrooms with hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy your large backyard from the porch room while enjoying the cozy fireplace. Basement includes wet bar for entertaining friends and family.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3341 West Pratt Avenue
3341 West Pratt Avenue, Lincolnwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1369 sqft
Sunny and spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath unit available, hardwood floors throughout, tons of windows. 2 full bathrooms. Dishwasher. separate living and dining room, coin laundry, private fenced in backyard. Great layout!

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Forest Glen
1 Unit Available
5965 West TOUHY Avenue
5965 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1229 sqft
Located in Edgebrook is this 3BR / 1.5 BA brick Georgian with 1 1/2 car garage and entrance on side street. Hardwood floors, SS appliances, granite countertops. 7 x 10 bedroom can be used for a young child or an office.
City Guide for Skokie, IL

Skokie is the origin of two famous US Supreme Court cases, one of which addressed the right for a neo-Nazi group to assemble. Don't worry, though. Skokie has a great history of diversity and harmony.

Skokie isn't technically a city. In fact, it calls itself "The World's Largest Village." But no matter what you want to call it, it's home to nearly 65,000 people. Since this is a suburb of Chicago, many of the people living here commute into the big city. The Skokie Park District is a main component here, which makes up about 240 acres of land. The North Shore Center for the Performing Arts and the Skokie Public Library are also large and well-known features in the town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Skokie, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Skokie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Skokie 1 BedroomsSkokie 2 BedroomsSkokie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSkokie 3 BedroomsSkokie Apartments with Balcony
Skokie Apartments with GarageSkokie Apartments with GymSkokie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSkokie Apartments with ParkingSkokie Apartments with Pool
Skokie Apartments with Washer-DryerSkokie Dog Friendly ApartmentsSkokie Furnished ApartmentsSkokie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGurnee, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILHanover Park, IL
Wheeling, ILDeerfield, ILRiverdale, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILDolton, ILRoselle, ILLake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College