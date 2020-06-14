821 Apartments for rent in Skokie, IL with hardwood floors
Skokie is the origin of two famous US Supreme Court cases, one of which addressed the right for a neo-Nazi group to assemble. Don't worry, though. Skokie has a great history of diversity and harmony.
Skokie isn't technically a city. In fact, it calls itself "The World's Largest Village." But no matter what you want to call it, it's home to nearly 65,000 people. Since this is a suburb of Chicago, many of the people living here commute into the big city. The Skokie Park District is a main component here, which makes up about 240 acres of land. The North Shore Center for the Performing Arts and the Skokie Public Library are also large and well-known features in the town. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Skokie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.