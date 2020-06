2825 MEADOW Lane.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BRIGHT, SPACIOUS AND 2ND FLOOR CONDO HAS VAULTED CEILINGS AND AMAZING SUN LIGHT. COMPLETELY CLEANED. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND A SEPARATE DINING ROOM. GRANITE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HUGE PANTRY YOU WILL LOVE AND APPRECIATE. 2 BEDROOMS WITH A NICE SIZED MASTER BEDROOM AND MASTER CLOSET! TONS OF UPGRADES. IN UNIT WASHER AND DRYER. SCHAUMBURG LOCATION THAT IS CLOSE TO EVERY RESTAURANT, GROCERY, MULTIPLE HIGHWAYS. GREAT AREA! HOUSE WILL BE THOROUGHLY CLEANED & BEDROOM CARPETS WILL BE REPLACED