Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Are you looking for U N I Q U E ? This H U G E 1st floor unit features a Northwoods feel. It's like a vacation year round... in town location home, located on a quite cul-de-sac. Relax in the living which features a cozy electric FP. Dry bar with pass thru to dining area. Huge kitchen with loads of cabinets and plenty of room for large table. Master bedroom with entertainment center closet and custom walk in closet. Loads of custom cubbies. Carpet free living for easy maintenance. Enjoy the private back yard grounds and patio. Near all area amenities, recreation, shopping and dining. It a commuter's delight.. just a short walk to Metra. You pay for the electric and the Landlord pays for everything else. Call now for your personal viewing.