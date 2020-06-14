71 Apartments for rent in Romeoville, IL with hardwood floors

About 30 minutes from Chicago sits this small suburb with a tragically romantic name. That community minded town is Romeoville, Illinois. A quiet city, Romeoville is actually considered a village—how quaint! With a population of 37, 000, Romeoville is home to many professionals who commute to Chi-town for work via the Metra, college students attending Lewis University, and suburban folks looking to raise a family in a nice end of town. Though the cost of living is a bit more expensive in Illi...

Want to join the 37k happy village people?

It goes without saying that if something is referred to as a village, it's typically pretty small in size. Romeoville is no exception, and while it’s not overrun with apartment communities, it does have a few amazing apartments to choose from that won’t break the bank. One bedroom apartments in Romeoville range between $950 - $1,050, and two bedroom apartments typically run between $900 and $1,400. The range in these two bedroom apartments may seem surprising, but in certain communities in Romeoville, such as Highpoint, two bedrooms are offered at lower rates or are often bundled with leasing specials. If you need a bit more space, three bedroom apartments are available for about $1,600/month as well.

The added bonus to renting an apartment in Romeoville is that most are luxury apartments. Featuring everything from heated pools and volleyball courts to fitness centers, garages and a fireplace, finding an inexpensive but sweet apartment for rent is no hard task. Looking for a corporate apartment rental? We’ve got you covered. Need help finding furnished apartments for rent in Romeoville? No problem. Take a gander at communities like Remington Apartments, which offer furnished apartments and other added perks such as some great views, a resort-style swimming pool, and so on.

Pets are considered one of the gang in Romeoville, and are charged a monthly rent of $20 or so (usually less for cats). What’s even cooler about this is that some apartment communities offer pet care and dog walkers while you are away from home. And, the apartment rental deals don’t stop there. Discounts for military personnel are available at certain rental properties, and many apartment complexes run specials, especially during the summer and holidays.

Luxury apartment living is the standard in this quaint village.