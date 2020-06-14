Apartment List
/
IL
/
romeoville
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

71 Apartments for rent in Romeoville, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Romeoville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Highpoint Apartments
17 Units Available
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
15 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,242
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,426
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
Results within 1 mile of Romeoville

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lakewood Falls
1 Unit Available
14245 South Chandler Court
14245 Chandler Court, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1516 sqft
Great cul -de -sac location ** house backs up to a pond and has a wooded view **Big fenced yard ** 3 BR, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Romeoville
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
52 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
Studio
$1,240
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1112 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
8 Units Available
The Townhomes at Highcrest
3514 83rd St, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1300 sqft
Our wonderful apartment community offers a unique living experience by providing residents with spacious apartments, convenient and modern amenities, and a location central to all of the city has to offer.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
106 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bridal Wreath Acres
1 Unit Available
1008 Cypress Ln
1008 Cypress Lane, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1008 sqft
1008 Cypress Ln - Property Id: 292065 Beautifully rehabbed House with new Hardwood Floors, New Porcelain Tiles, new Bathroom, Custom Moldings, New Granite Counters, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Subway Style Backsplash, New Electric Service,

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
811 Gael Dr Unit B
811 Gael Drive, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
882 sqft
811 Gael Dr Unit B Available 07/01/20 2 bd 1 ba townhome Joliet - 2 bd 1 ba townhome hardwood floors! Partially finished basement, updated eat in kitchen and front deck. Attached 1 car garage and all appliances stay including a washer and dryer.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1807 Rampart Court
1807 Rampart Court, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1904 sqft
Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom with Attached Garage! - Highly desired subdivision La Toscana. Easy access. On quiet cul-de-sac. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Kitchen & family room are combined. Hardwood floors on entire 1st floor.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
11655 Decathalon Lane
11655 Decathalon Lane, Plainfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1894 sqft
Beautiful bamboo flooring throughout the 1st level and powder rm, custom made kitchen island with extra storage, vaulted ceilings compliment a spacious, open feeling! Tall ceilings and over sized windows make the family room bright and airy.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
13 Wildwood Lane
13 Wildwood Lane, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom End Unit Townhouse in Bolingbrook Available Immediately!! CLICK THE LINK TO EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
308 N. Larkin, SF08B1
308 Larkin Avenue, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$859
750 sqft
New maple cabinets kitchen granite counters and walls ceramic flooring, livingroom wood flooring, bathroom ceramic flooring with granite walls, bedrooms , and New Stainless Steel appliances in 06/12.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Old Farm
1 Unit Available
2327 Woodview Lane
2327 Woodview Lane, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1933 sqft
Located on a quiet private interior lot. Hard to find four bedrooms, two and a half baths AND a finished basement! A front porch welcomes you into this home with lots of newer items.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Old Farm
1 Unit Available
2105 Countryside Circle
2105 Countryside Circle, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,590
2303 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST. SUPER CLEAN AND NEAT! 4 BED ROOM 2 AND A HALF BATH, FINISHED BASEMENT, CRAWL SPACE! HUGE DECK AND FENCED YARD WITH MATURE TREES.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Naper Carriage Hill
1 Unit Available
15 Foxcroft Road
15 Foxcroft Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
957 sqft
Exceptionally maintained unit for rent, available 4/1.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
14 Wildwood Lane
14 Wildwood Lane, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Really NICE place to call home. Freshly painted with laminate flooring first level, ceramic tile flooring in kitchen with tile counters and backsplash, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Results within 10 miles of Romeoville
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,263
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1212 sqft
Community features fitness area, heated pool and business center. Minutes from Naperville's Riverwalk and Centennial Beach. Luxurious apartments have dishwasher, microwave and separate dining spaces.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Beau Bien
27 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
4800 Lake Trail Dr, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1107 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, 24-hour gym, pool, tennis, and coffee bar. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Located just five minutes away from Naperville and 25 minutes from O'Hare.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,128
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1327 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
$
32 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
57 Units Available
Avant at the Arboretum
450 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,401
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1287 sqft
Close to Morton Arboretum and interstates 88 and 355. Pet-friendly residence with enclosed dog run. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage; some come furnished. Community amenities include media room, fire pit and pool.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Fox Valley
28 Units Available
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South East Villages
51 Units Available
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Windscape of Naperville
896 Benedetti Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,124
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
936 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
City Guide for Romeoville, IL

About 30 minutes from Chicago sits this small suburb with a tragically romantic name. That community minded town is Romeoville, Illinois. A quiet city, Romeoville is actually considered a village—how quaint! With a population of 37, 000, Romeoville is home to many professionals who commute to Chi-town for work via the Metra, college students attending Lewis University, and suburban folks looking to raise a family in a nice end of town. Though the cost of living is a bit more expensive in Illi...

Want to join the 37k happy village people? Use our ever-so-helpful apartment listings to find your dream apartment rental in Romeoville.

It goes without saying that if something is referred to as a village, it's typically pretty small in size. Romeoville is no exception, and while it’s not overrun with apartment communities, it does have a few amazing apartments to choose from that won’t break the bank. One bedroom apartments in Romeoville range between $950 - $1,050, and two bedroom apartments typically run between $900 and $1,400. The range in these two bedroom apartments may seem surprising, but in certain communities in Romeoville, such as Highpoint, two bedrooms are offered at lower rates or are often bundled with leasing specials. If you need a bit more space, three bedroom apartments are available for about $1,600/month as well.

The added bonus to renting an apartment in Romeoville is that most are luxury apartments. Featuring everything from heated pools and volleyball courts to fitness centers, garages and a fireplace, finding an inexpensive but sweet apartment for rent is no hard task. Looking for a corporate apartment rental? We’ve got you covered. Need help finding furnished apartments for rent in Romeoville? No problem. Take a gander at communities like Remington Apartments, which offer furnished apartments and other added perks such as some great views, a resort-style swimming pool, and so on.

Pets are considered one of the gang in Romeoville, and are charged a monthly rent of $20 or so (usually less for cats). What’s even cooler about this is that some apartment communities offer pet care and dog walkers while you are away from home. And, the apartment rental deals don’t stop there. Discounts for military personnel are available at certain rental properties, and many apartment complexes run specials, especially during the summer and holidays.

Luxury apartment living is the standard in this quaint village, and our listings will help you reach that standard. You’re just moments away from finding the ideal rental in Romeoville. Happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Romeoville, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Romeoville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Romeoville 1 BedroomsRomeoville 2 BedroomsRomeoville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRomeoville 3 BedroomsRomeoville Apartments under $1,400
Romeoville Apartments under $1500Romeoville Apartments with BalconyRomeoville Apartments with GarageRomeoville Apartments with GymRomeoville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Romeoville Apartments with ParkingRomeoville Apartments with PoolRomeoville Apartments with Washer-DryerRomeoville Dog Friendly ApartmentsRomeoville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILOswego, ILBerwyn, IL
Hoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILPlainfield, ILHanover Park, ILNorth Aurora, ILChicago Heights, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILCrest Hill, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College