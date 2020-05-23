All apartments in Rolling Meadows
Find more places like 5000 CARRIAGEWAY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rolling Meadows, IL
/
5000 CARRIAGEWAY Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:12 PM

5000 CARRIAGEWAY Drive

5000 Carriageway Drive · (847) 215-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rolling Meadows
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5000 Carriageway Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Clean and bright third floor condo! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features gleaming hardwood floors throughout and a bright, open floorplan. The kitchen has tiled flooring and stainless steel appliances and is open to the dining room and living room making it the perfect space for entertaining guests. The living room has huge sliding glass doors leading out to a private patio offering tons of natural light. You'll get to soak up summer at the beautiful pool. Also included is a storage locker and underground, climate-controlled parking! No pets allowed. Maintenance-free life in Rolling Meadows is calling your name, come check it out today or set up a safe, private, virtual walking tour from the comfort of your own home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 CARRIAGEWAY Drive have any available units?
5000 CARRIAGEWAY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rolling Meadows, IL.
What amenities does 5000 CARRIAGEWAY Drive have?
Some of 5000 CARRIAGEWAY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 CARRIAGEWAY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5000 CARRIAGEWAY Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 CARRIAGEWAY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5000 CARRIAGEWAY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Meadows.
Does 5000 CARRIAGEWAY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5000 CARRIAGEWAY Drive does offer parking.
Does 5000 CARRIAGEWAY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 CARRIAGEWAY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 CARRIAGEWAY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5000 CARRIAGEWAY Drive has a pool.
Does 5000 CARRIAGEWAY Drive have accessible units?
No, 5000 CARRIAGEWAY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 CARRIAGEWAY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5000 CARRIAGEWAY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5000 CARRIAGEWAY Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5000 CARRIAGEWAY Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5000 CARRIAGEWAY Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Willow Bend Apartments
2850 Southampton Dr
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

Similar Pages

Rolling Meadows 1 BedroomsRolling Meadows 2 Bedrooms
Rolling Meadows Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRolling Meadows Apartments with Parking
Rolling Meadows Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, IL
Roselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILLake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity