Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

75% brick home in Plum Grove Hills Subdivision. Home in excellent condition. Nice master bedroom and bath on first level. Three more beds upstairs. Two full baths. All wood flooring! Almost all new appliances. New roof in 2017. New windows in 2003 when entire house rehabbed. Nice ceiling fans. Brand new entranceway just installed last fall. 50% Full finished basement. Fenced in back yard.and lots of perennials. Close to Woodfield, shopping, busses and 53/90. This will not last long.