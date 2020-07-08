1967 Peninsula Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

With just under 2,000 square feet of open living area, there is more than enough room for everyone to have a place of their own with space for mingling guests, if you love entertaining! Between the living room, family room, and loft area upstairs, this home has all of the room you need to maintain a comfortable lifestyle. Nestled in a lively subdivision with incredible amenities for you to take advantage of, for year-round entertainment. The gleaming hardwood laminate provides a durable and low-maintenance flooring that will tie in any decor you choose. Let your inner chef flourish in the updated kitchen, complete with a breakfast bar, matching black appliances, and stained cabinets offering tons of storage room. The large fenced backyard is the ideal place for hosting summer barbecues or soaking up the sun with some outdoor games. This opportunity won't last long. Call to reserve your personal showing, today!