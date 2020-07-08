All apartments in Pingree Grove
Find more places like 1967 Peninsula Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pingree Grove, IL
/
1967 Peninsula Ct
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:37 PM

1967 Peninsula Ct

1967 Peninsula Court · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pingree Grove
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1967 Peninsula Court, Pingree Grove, IL 60140

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
With just under 2,000 square feet of open living area, there is more than enough room for everyone to have a place of their own with space for mingling guests, if you love entertaining! Between the living room, family room, and loft area upstairs, this home has all of the room you need to maintain a comfortable lifestyle. Nestled in a lively subdivision with incredible amenities for you to take advantage of, for year-round entertainment. The gleaming hardwood laminate provides a durable and low-maintenance flooring that will tie in any decor you choose. Let your inner chef flourish in the updated kitchen, complete with a breakfast bar, matching black appliances, and stained cabinets offering tons of storage room. The large fenced backyard is the ideal place for hosting summer barbecues or soaking up the sun with some outdoor games. This opportunity won't last long. Call to reserve your personal showing, today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1967 Peninsula Ct have any available units?
1967 Peninsula Ct has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1967 Peninsula Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1967 Peninsula Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1967 Peninsula Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1967 Peninsula Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1967 Peninsula Ct offer parking?
No, 1967 Peninsula Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1967 Peninsula Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1967 Peninsula Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1967 Peninsula Ct have a pool?
No, 1967 Peninsula Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1967 Peninsula Ct have accessible units?
No, 1967 Peninsula Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1967 Peninsula Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1967 Peninsula Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1967 Peninsula Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1967 Peninsula Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1967 Peninsula Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pingree Grove 2 BedroomsPingree Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pingree Grove Apartments with BalconiesPingree Grove Apartments with Gyms
Pingree Grove Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, IL
Mount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, IL
St. Charles, ILRockford, ILJoliet, ILLemont, ILLake in the Hills, ILGrayslake, ILRound Lake, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity