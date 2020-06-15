All apartments in Park Ridge
1330 Bonita Drive

1330 Bonita Drive · (847) 455-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1330 Bonita Drive, Park Ridge, IL 60068

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1330 Bonita Drive · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious & Gracious Park Ridge Split w/Sub Bsmt. 4BR 3BA - Beautiful J U M B O split in Park Ridge's most sought after Southwest Woods. All rooms are spacious, eat in kitchen with table space, Family room with stone fireplace. Great for entertaining! Finished sub basement. 2.5 car attached garage. Corner lot. Walk to Southwest Park. This is truly a great home in the perfect location.

Directions: Devon to Greenwood south to Bonita, right to home.

Elem: George Washington (64)
Jr. High: Lincoln (64)
High School: Maine South (207)

RPM Suburban Chicago
Franklin Park IL 60131
(847)455-9500

*Information including sq. footages, lot sizes, etc. are reliable but not guaranteed therefore confirmation should be received through personal inspection with or by a professional.

(RLNE4591857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 Bonita Drive have any available units?
1330 Bonita Drive has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1330 Bonita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Bonita Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Bonita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1330 Bonita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Park Ridge.
Does 1330 Bonita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1330 Bonita Drive does offer parking.
Does 1330 Bonita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 Bonita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Bonita Drive have a pool?
No, 1330 Bonita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1330 Bonita Drive have accessible units?
No, 1330 Bonita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 Bonita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1330 Bonita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1330 Bonita Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1330 Bonita Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
