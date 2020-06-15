1330 Bonita Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious & Gracious Park Ridge Split w/Sub Bsmt. 4BR 3BA - Beautiful J U M B O split in Park Ridge's most sought after Southwest Woods. All rooms are spacious, eat in kitchen with table space, Family room with stone fireplace. Great for entertaining! Finished sub basement. 2.5 car attached garage. Corner lot. Walk to Southwest Park. This is truly a great home in the perfect location.



Directions: Devon to Greenwood south to Bonita, right to home.



Elem: George Washington (64)

Jr. High: Lincoln (64)

High School: Maine South (207)



RPM Suburban Chicago

Franklin Park IL 60131

(847)455-9500



*Information including sq. footages, lot sizes, etc. are reliable but not guaranteed therefore confirmation should be received through personal inspection with or by a professional.



(RLNE4591857)