This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment just has been completely remodeled and available for moving-in on 7/31/2020 High-end stainless steel appliances, new ACs, new laminate floors, maple cabinets, etc. Granite everywhere: fireplace surrounding, vanity top, kitchen counter-tops, kitchen island. New Kohler kitchen sink and pull-out faucet. The pictures are actual. Washer/dryer in building but not in a unit. You only pay for electric. No pets. 24 hours notice required.