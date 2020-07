50 North PLUM GROVE Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

STUNNING LUXURY CONDO IN GORGEOUS PROVIDENCE BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN PALATINE. GREAT 7TH FLOOR UNIT WITH AWESOME VIEW. RARE 13 FT CEILINGS, HARDWOOD, KITCHEN WITH PROFESSIONAL APPLIANCES SUB ZERO, WOLF, BOSCH & GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND BATHS. LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD AND DOOR TO LARGE PRIVATE BALCONY . MASTER BEDROOM SUITE WITH FAN, PRIVATE BATH, HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET AND 2ND BEDROOM WITH HALL BATH. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH SINK, CABINETS AND WASHER AND DRYER. 2 HEATED INDOOR PARKING SPACES WITH LRG STORAGE ROOM NEAR PARKING SPOT. SUNDECK ON 4TH FLR, PARTY ROOM (CAN BE RENTED) WALK TO SHOPS RESTAURANTS, STEPS TO METRA, GREAT LOCATION!!