Apartment List
/
IL
/
oswego
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

48 Apartments for rent in Oswego, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oswego renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
55 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,284
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
19 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Oswego
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Fox Valley
28 Units Available
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South East Villages
51 Units Available
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Eola Yards
38 Units Available
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Far East
9 Units Available
Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley
168 Gregory St, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1080 sqft
These townhome-style apartments offer ample amenities and lots of space. Includes on-site pool and sundeck, fitness center and miles of trails. Homes offer in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and newer appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Ashwood Park
5 Units Available
Ashwood Place Apartments
4209 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1370 sqft
A charming place to live with high-end finishes and modern amenities. On-site bike path, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and green space. Apartments offer carpeting and modern appliances. Next to a park area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Near West Galena
1 Unit Available
1 S View St
1 South View Street, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Spacious One Bedroom - Property Id: 74774 Wonderful One bedroom apartment in a lovely award winning court yard building!. Hardwood floors, spacious floor plan. Laundry facilities on premise. Public transportation in front of building.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4455 103
4455 103rd Street, Will County, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
750 sqft
Orchard Hills - Property Id: 143208 Great Location by the Cherry vale mall Brand new flooring and appliances. Lower Level with sliding glass doors that lead into the courtyard.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
2497 Reflections Dr
2497 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2500 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous VAULTED home w/ FULL finished basement with total living space more than 2500 sq ft! This NE facing home w/ OPEN concept floor plan offers wonderful sunlight throughout the day! Quiet lot location! Private front load 2

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
11655 Decathalon Lane
11655 Decathalon Lane, Plainfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1894 sqft
Beautiful bamboo flooring throughout the 1st level and powder rm, custom made kitchen island with extra storage, vaulted ceilings compliment a spacious, open feeling! Tall ceilings and over sized windows make the family room bright and airy.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fox Valley
1 Unit Available
4125 Winslow Court
4125 Winslow Ct, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1777 sqft
2 STORY TOWNHOME WITH BASEMENT!!! Conveniently located in Aurora with award winning District 204 Schools! This 3 Bedroom "Braeden" with a BASEMENT- part of the Charlestown Collection, features 9 Ft.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4162 Royal Mews Circle
4162 Royal Mews Circle, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2643 sqft
Quality living in this almost new 4-bedroom ending lot townhome with gorgeous golf view.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fox Valley
1 Unit Available
384 BUNKER HILL Circle
384 Bunker Hill Circle, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1052 sqft
Immediate move in ready home ofers LOCATION, LOCATION!! This home offers dark walnut colored wood laminate flooring in LR/DR with white doors and trim. Newer appliances and-Ceramic tile in kitchen.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
1074 Park Hill Circle
1074 Park Hill Cr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in 204 School district. Fantastic location! Unit features 2 Story Foyer, Vaulted Ceilings in Master suite and 2nd floor laundry. Hardwood flooring in living room and ceramic in kitchen. Young Elementary close to home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2408 Sheehan Drive
2408 Sheehan Drive, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1017 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN !! WELCOME TO THIS BEAUTIFUL BRIGHT HOME WITH NEUTRAL COLORS THROUGHOUT. WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING ON THE 1ST FLOOR AND CARPET ON 2ND FLOOR. REMODELED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY FOR EASY CONVENIENCE.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Carillon Club
1 Unit Available
2905 Madison Drive
2905 Madison Dr, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1998 sqft
**ONE OF THE LARGEST "FOSTER" FLOOR PLANS, NOW AVAILABLE FOR RENT **AVAILABLE WITHIN A WEEK OF APPLICATION ACCEPTANCE DATE**NEWER TOWNHOUSE (1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
12811 South Hadfield Drive
12811 South Hadfield Drive, Will County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2800 sqft
No Showings Until After June 1st. Home For Rent With Picturesque Views. 4 Bedrooms With A Expanded Laundry Room In The Lower Level, 3 Full Bathrooms. Hardwood Floors, Large Kitchen Island With Additional Ample Space For A Kitchen Table.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
11674 LIBERTY Lane
11674 Liberty Lane, Plainfield, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
4418 sqft
SPECTACULAR CUSTOM BUILT HOME BY STERLING BUILDERS IN NORTH PLAINFIELD.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2136 Lindsay Drive
2136 Lindsay Drive, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2475 sqft
Beautiful home in Mission Oaks Subdivision! Very Bright with Open Floor Plan! Well maintained 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Blackhawk
1 Unit Available
152 South Evanslawn Avenue
152 South Evanslawn Avenue, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2180 sqft
Aurora University Area Cape Cod home on Evanslawn Avenue. A stunning cape cod home located in the center of the boulevard district.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Tall Grass
1 Unit Available
3159 SAGANASHKEE Lane
3159 Saganashkee Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1850 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ONLY. BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN AN UPSCALE POOL AND CLUBHOUSE COMMUNITY BACKING TO WALKING PATH. A 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH WITH PLUS BASEMENT & 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 8

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
Near West Galena
1 Unit Available
5 S View St
5 S View St, Aurora, IL
Studio
$700
1 Bedroom
Ask
$700 Vintage studio apartment - Property Id: 49519 LOFT-LIKE APARTMENT CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION Nice kitchen with separate bath dressing area. Hardwood floors, spacious floor plan. Laundry facilities on premise.
Results within 10 miles of Oswego
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,263
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1212 sqft
Community features fitness area, heated pool and business center. Minutes from Naperville's Riverwalk and Centennial Beach. Luxurious apartments have dishwasher, microwave and separate dining spaces.
City Guide for Oswego, IL

“Leave me a bible by the side of the road, we’re gonna need us a message by the time we get to Oswego.” (– Ryan Montbleau,"Grain of Sand")

While the tire smoke has faded and the engines have gone silent at the old drag strip, the Big O still has plenty more to offer for folks interested in renting an apartment in the Chicago area, but who want to stay out of the city itself. It’s not the most convenient city to live in, especially for commuters, but offers plenty of open space for the young and old alike, and enough activities to keep you busy throughout the year. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Oswego, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oswego renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Oswego 1 BedroomsOswego 2 BedroomsOswego 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOswego 3 BedroomsOswego Accessible ApartmentsOswego Apartments under $1,200Oswego Apartments under $1,400
Oswego Apartments under $1,700Oswego Apartments under $1500Oswego Apartments with BalconyOswego Apartments with GarageOswego Apartments with GymOswego Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Oswego Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOswego Apartments with ParkingOswego Apartments with PoolOswego Apartments with Washer-DryerOswego Dog Friendly ApartmentsOswego Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILPlainfield, IL
Hanover Park, ILNorth Aurora, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILCrest Hill, ILBensenville, ILYorkville, ILLa Grange, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College