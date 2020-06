717 VERSAILLES Parkway.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY BRICK FRONT HOUSE IN A BEST LOCATION OF THE SUBDIVISION WITH WALKOUT BASEMENT AND OVER LOOK WIDE GREEN GRASS OPEN POND VIEW AND TRAIL, FRESH PAINTED OVER 3500 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE, FIRST FLOOR 9' CEILING, LIVING AND DINING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, DEN WITH FRANCH DOOR, HUGE GOURMAT GRANITE KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, SS APPLIANCES, COOKTOP, DOUBLE OVEN AND UPGRADED CABINET, BUTLER PANTRY, HUGE LUNDRY ROOM LEAD TO 3 CAR GARAGE, HUGE BONUS ROOM 1/2 WAY TO 2ND FLOOR. MASTER BEDROOM WITH THE POND VIEW FEATURES HIS AND HER WALK IN CLOSETS, MASTER BATH HAS WHIRLPOOL AND SEPARATE MASSAGE SHOWER. WALK OUT BASEMENT LEAD TO PATIO. BREAKFASK LEAD TO DECK. ENJOY RESORT VACATION EVERYDAY. CHURCHILL CLUB POOL-PARTY ROOM, WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOLS, OVER 100+ SHOPPING STORES WITHIN MINUTES, NO SMOKING. NO PET. CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK. SEE UNDER ADDITIONAL INFO FOR APPLICATION FORM.