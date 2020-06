Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2nd Floor Ranch In Sought After Ogden Falls Neighborhood ** 2 Spacious Bedrooms, Large Eat In Kitchen, 1 Updated Bathroom, And 1 Car Attached Garage ** Enjoy Some Quiet Time On Your Private Balcony ** All Of The Comforts Of A Ranch ~ One Floor Living ~ While Enjoying The Peace Of Mind Of Not Being On The Ground Floor ** Property Is In Move In Condition ** Oswego D308 Schools.