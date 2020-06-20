15385 Silver Bell Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Ultra Lux townhome in rarely available Sheffield Square.With the Metra, Dog Park, Water Park and more within walking distance this is one of Orland Parks hottest locations! Shopping, entertainment and fantastic restaurants all within a 5 mile radius!End unit with 2 bed, 2.5 bath and loft boasting 1787 sf. SS appliances, amazing granite and hardwood floors set the stage for this uber modern oasis. Note current tax bill does NOT reflect a homeowners exemption. Big savings once you apply yours! Also for lease $2400 mo.