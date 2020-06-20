All apartments in Orland Park
15385 Silver Bell Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

15385 Silver Bell Road

15385 Silver Bell Rd · No Longer Available
Location

15385 Silver Bell Rd, Orland Park, IL 60462

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Ultra Lux townhome in rarely available Sheffield Square.With the Metra, Dog Park, Water Park and more within walking distance this is one of Orland Parks hottest locations! Shopping, entertainment and fantastic restaurants all within a 5 mile radius!End unit with 2 bed, 2.5 bath and loft boasting 1787 sf. SS appliances, amazing granite and hardwood floors set the stage for this uber modern oasis. Note current tax bill does NOT reflect a homeowners exemption. Big savings once you apply yours! Also for lease $2400 mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15385 Silver Bell Road have any available units?
15385 Silver Bell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orland Park, IL.
What amenities does 15385 Silver Bell Road have?
Some of 15385 Silver Bell Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15385 Silver Bell Road currently offering any rent specials?
15385 Silver Bell Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15385 Silver Bell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 15385 Silver Bell Road is pet friendly.
Does 15385 Silver Bell Road offer parking?
Yes, 15385 Silver Bell Road does offer parking.
Does 15385 Silver Bell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15385 Silver Bell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15385 Silver Bell Road have a pool?
No, 15385 Silver Bell Road does not have a pool.
Does 15385 Silver Bell Road have accessible units?
No, 15385 Silver Bell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15385 Silver Bell Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15385 Silver Bell Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 15385 Silver Bell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15385 Silver Bell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
