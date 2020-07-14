Residences of Orland Park Crossing

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 7 months, 8 months, 9 months, 10 months, 11 months, 12 months, 13 months, 14 months, 15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash $25 flat rate apartments only
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No pet weight restrictions. Restricted Breeds: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Akita, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Wolf, and Wolf Hybrids are prohibited.
Parking Details: Assigned. Parking garages $175/month. Open surface parking.
Storage Details: $25-$65 per month based on size
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.