Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:29 AM

Residences of Orland Park Crossing

9510 140th St · (708) 232-0423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
5% rent discount for our Heroes program! * Frist responders, healthcare and military personnel.
5% rent discount for our Heroes program! * Frist responders, healthcare and military personnel.
Heroes discount currently 5% off rent monthly for long term leases 12-15 months ( Healthcare providers, Military personnel and First responders).
Location

9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL 60462

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Residences of Orland Park Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
business center
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
PLAY. RELAX. ENJOY LIFE. Live in a fresh new community with leading-edge design, incredible amenities, and engaging social spaces in a convenient location in Orland Park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 7 months, 8 months, 9 months, 10 months, 11 months, 12 months, 13 months, 14 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash $25 flat rate apartments only
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No pet weight restrictions. Restricted Breeds: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Akita, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Wolf, and Wolf Hybrids are prohibited.
Parking Details: Assigned. Parking garages $175/month. Open surface parking.
Storage Details: $25-$65 per month based on size
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Residences of Orland Park Crossing have any available units?
Residences of Orland Park Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orland Park, IL.
What amenities does Residences of Orland Park Crossing have?
Some of Residences of Orland Park Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Residences of Orland Park Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Residences of Orland Park Crossing is offering the following rent specials: 5% rent discount for our Heroes program! * Frist responders, healthcare and military personnel.
Is Residences of Orland Park Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Residences of Orland Park Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Residences of Orland Park Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Residences of Orland Park Crossing offers parking.
Does Residences of Orland Park Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Residences of Orland Park Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Residences of Orland Park Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Residences of Orland Park Crossing has a pool.
Does Residences of Orland Park Crossing have accessible units?
No, Residences of Orland Park Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Residences of Orland Park Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Residences of Orland Park Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Residences of Orland Park Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Residences of Orland Park Crossing has units with air conditioning.
