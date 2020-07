Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit game room hot tub key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Life just got simpler. Located in the heart of the city, weХre minutes away from world-class shops and restaurants, with convenient access to transit hubs. ItХs the simple things that set us apart.Imagine the luxury of the finest amenities at your fingertips, living among the best shopping, dining, and entertainment the Orland Park has to offer. Ninety7Fifty on the Park is where all you've imagined becomes a reality.