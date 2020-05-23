37 HarrisonSt.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking internet access

Unusual 2 level w/ALL UTILITIES & INTERNET INCL - Property Id: 184672



2 level 2 bedroom unit with a giant 16 x 20 lower level with a spiral staircase down to it from the apartment above, in a beautiful, vintage elevator building in the Oak Park Arts District with ALL UTILITIES + WIRELESS HIGH-SPEED INTERNET INCLUDED!! as well as microwave, wood floors, ceiling fans, blinds, a/c, new windows, intercom plus video security system. Parking is available. Small dog considered. Nice laundry on site and inside. 2 blocks to the Austin Blue line stop. Security Deposit based on good credit of at least 625.

CALL for an appointment to see it (No Texts): Joe @708 848 2911

Definite studio space or music room possibilities!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184672

Property Id 184672



(RLNE5813436)