37 HarrisonSt.

Unusual 2 level w/ALL UTILITIES & INTERNET INCL - Property Id: 184672
2 level 2 bedroom unit with a giant 16 x 20 lower level with a spiral staircase down to it from the apartment above, in a beautiful, vintage elevator building in the Oak Park Arts District with ALL UTILITIES + WIRELESS HIGH-SPEED INTERNET INCLUDED!! as well as microwave, wood floors, ceiling fans, blinds, a/c, new windows, intercom plus video security system. Parking is available. Small dog considered. Nice laundry on site and inside. 2 blocks to the Austin Blue line stop. Security Deposit based on good credit of at least 625.
CALL for an appointment to see it (No Texts): Joe @708 848 2911
Definite studio space or music room possibilities!!
