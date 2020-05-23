All apartments in Oak Park
37 HarrisonSt.

37 Harrison St · (708) 848-2911
Location

37 Harrison St, Oak Park, IL 60304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1450 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Unusual 2 level w/ALL UTILITIES & INTERNET INCL - Property Id: 184672

2 level 2 bedroom unit with a giant 16 x 20 lower level with a spiral staircase down to it from the apartment above, in a beautiful, vintage elevator building in the Oak Park Arts District with ALL UTILITIES + WIRELESS HIGH-SPEED INTERNET INCLUDED!! as well as microwave, wood floors, ceiling fans, blinds, a/c, new windows, intercom plus video security system. Parking is available. Small dog considered. Nice laundry on site and inside. 2 blocks to the Austin Blue line stop. Security Deposit based on good credit of at least 625.
CALL for an appointment to see it (No Texts): Joe @708 848 2911
Definite studio space or music room possibilities!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184672
Property Id 184672

(RLNE5813436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 HarrisonSt. have any available units?
37 HarrisonSt. has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37 HarrisonSt. have?
Some of 37 HarrisonSt.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 HarrisonSt. currently offering any rent specials?
37 HarrisonSt. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 HarrisonSt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 HarrisonSt. is pet friendly.
Does 37 HarrisonSt. offer parking?
Yes, 37 HarrisonSt. does offer parking.
Does 37 HarrisonSt. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 HarrisonSt. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 HarrisonSt. have a pool?
No, 37 HarrisonSt. does not have a pool.
Does 37 HarrisonSt. have accessible units?
No, 37 HarrisonSt. does not have accessible units.
Does 37 HarrisonSt. have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 HarrisonSt. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 HarrisonSt. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 37 HarrisonSt. has units with air conditioning.
