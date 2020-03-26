4047 Rutgers Lane

Amenities

Come and check out this 4bdrm, 3.1 bathroom corner lot home in the amazing Northbrook School District 27! With nearly 3,000sf and a finished basement, this is a perfect home for any family. Two story foyer with a grand staircase will impress everyone! Kitchen features cherry wood cabinets, a nice breakfast area and high end chef's appliances. Hardwood Floors in every room! 2nd floor features a large master bedroom, updated master bath with skylights and an additional three generous size bedrooms. Finished basement with a full bathroom provides additional room for recreation. Back yard is perfect for entertaining with a great concrete patio, pergola and a built in grill. Entire property is fenced providing additional privacy and safety. This is a great neighborhood and an excellent location with close proximity to major roads, highway, shopping and entertainment. 1 year lease minimum. 2 month Sec. Deposit. No pets preferred.