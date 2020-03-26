All apartments in Northbrook
Find more places like 4047 Rutgers Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northbrook, IL
/
4047 Rutgers Lane
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:31 PM

4047 Rutgers Lane

4047 Rutgers Lane · (708) 955-7950
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Northbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4047 Rutgers Lane, Northbrook, IL 60062
Sutton point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2866 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Come and check out this 4bdrm, 3.1 bathroom corner lot home in the amazing Northbrook School District 27! With nearly 3,000sf and a finished basement, this is a perfect home for any family. Two story foyer with a grand staircase will impress everyone! Kitchen features cherry wood cabinets, a nice breakfast area and high end chef's appliances. Hardwood Floors in every room! 2nd floor features a large master bedroom, updated master bath with skylights and an additional three generous size bedrooms. Finished basement with a full bathroom provides additional room for recreation. Back yard is perfect for entertaining with a great concrete patio, pergola and a built in grill. Entire property is fenced providing additional privacy and safety. This is a great neighborhood and an excellent location with close proximity to major roads, highway, shopping and entertainment. 1 year lease minimum. 2 month Sec. Deposit. No pets preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4047 Rutgers Lane have any available units?
4047 Rutgers Lane has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4047 Rutgers Lane have?
Some of 4047 Rutgers Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4047 Rutgers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4047 Rutgers Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4047 Rutgers Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4047 Rutgers Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northbrook.
Does 4047 Rutgers Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4047 Rutgers Lane does offer parking.
Does 4047 Rutgers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4047 Rutgers Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4047 Rutgers Lane have a pool?
No, 4047 Rutgers Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4047 Rutgers Lane have accessible units?
No, 4047 Rutgers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4047 Rutgers Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4047 Rutgers Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4047 Rutgers Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4047 Rutgers Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4047 Rutgers Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr
Northbrook, IL 60062
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd
Northbrook, IL 60062

Similar Pages

Northbrook 1 BedroomsNorthbrook 2 Bedrooms
Northbrook 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorthbrook Pet Friendly Places
Northbrook Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, IL
Westmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILPleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity