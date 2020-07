Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Luxury finish spacious apartment with ceramic tiles,hardwood flooring,chery kitchen cabinets,granite countertops etc. All stainless steel appliances.Perfect location near Northbrook Downtown and Metra station. Owner looks for responsible renters who can take care of the apartment. Excellent schools in district. Tenant is responsible for electric,phone and TV bills.Landlord pays for the water bills. There are no Pets allowed. This is a non smoking unit.