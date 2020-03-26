All apartments in Northbrook
Find more places like 1312 Shermer Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northbrook, IL
/
1312 Shermer Road
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:55 AM

1312 Shermer Road

1312 Shermer Rd · (773) 799-8042
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Northbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1312 Shermer Rd, Northbrook, IL 60062

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1358 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
RARELY AVAILABLE in Northbrook's newest Boutique 10-unit apartment building. Welcome to 1312 At The Park, Northbrook's finest boutique apartment building with the best location in town. This home is in the best location downtown Northbrook across from the park, 1 block from the train station, 1 block from Sunset Foods and many shops and restaurants right outside your front door. Contemporary style home with high end finishes feature white soft close designer cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, luxury wide plank flooring, all Kohler plumbing fixtures, recessed can lights and all LED lighting throughout. Master bedroom has full bathroom with double vanity and walk in closet. All the rooms are spacious, have ceiling fans and include a separate full size laundry room with side by side washer/dryer in the unit and 2 balconies. Additional parking available on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Shermer Road have any available units?
1312 Shermer Road has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1312 Shermer Road have?
Some of 1312 Shermer Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Shermer Road currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Shermer Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Shermer Road pet-friendly?
No, 1312 Shermer Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northbrook.
Does 1312 Shermer Road offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Shermer Road does offer parking.
Does 1312 Shermer Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1312 Shermer Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Shermer Road have a pool?
No, 1312 Shermer Road does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Shermer Road have accessible units?
No, 1312 Shermer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Shermer Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 Shermer Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1312 Shermer Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1312 Shermer Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1312 Shermer Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr
Northbrook, IL 60062
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd
Northbrook, IL 60062

Similar Pages

Northbrook 1 BedroomsNorthbrook 2 Bedrooms
Northbrook 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorthbrook Pet Friendly Places
Northbrook Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, IL
Westmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILPleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity