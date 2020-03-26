1312 Shermer Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

RARELY AVAILABLE in Northbrook's newest Boutique 10-unit apartment building. Welcome to 1312 At The Park, Northbrook's finest boutique apartment building with the best location in town. This home is in the best location downtown Northbrook across from the park, 1 block from the train station, 1 block from Sunset Foods and many shops and restaurants right outside your front door. Contemporary style home with high end finishes feature white soft close designer cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, luxury wide plank flooring, all Kohler plumbing fixtures, recessed can lights and all LED lighting throughout. Master bedroom has full bathroom with double vanity and walk in closet. All the rooms are spacious, have ceiling fans and include a separate full size laundry room with side by side washer/dryer in the unit and 2 balconies. Additional parking available on site.