1360 Newport Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Available August 1st! Fabulous Rental in Lakewood Village! Vernon Hills Elementary and Jr. High. Neutrally decorated, wood laminate flooring, fenced yard and more! Sun-drenched living room with skylights & cozy fireplace. Sparkling kitchen with newly renovated cabinetry, new microwave and stove. Vaulted dining room open to kitchen with skylights and sliding glass door leading to the patio. Spacious loft that over looks the living room can be used as an office/bedroom. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom with double bowl vanity and tub/shower combination. An additional bedroom, full bathroom and laundry/utility room complete the second floor. Brand new furnace and tankless hot water tank. Large, fenced yard. Playground in neighborhood an added bonus. Great location near shopping, restaurants, entertainment and MORE! Pets may be considered based on breed/size / No Smoking.