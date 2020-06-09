All apartments in Mundelein
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:23 PM

1360 Newport Street

1360 Newport Street · (847) 367-5861
Location

1360 Newport Street, Mundelein, IL 60060

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1333 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Available August 1st! Fabulous Rental in Lakewood Village! Vernon Hills Elementary and Jr. High. Neutrally decorated, wood laminate flooring, fenced yard and more! Sun-drenched living room with skylights & cozy fireplace. Sparkling kitchen with newly renovated cabinetry, new microwave and stove. Vaulted dining room open to kitchen with skylights and sliding glass door leading to the patio. Spacious loft that over looks the living room can be used as an office/bedroom. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom with double bowl vanity and tub/shower combination. An additional bedroom, full bathroom and laundry/utility room complete the second floor. Brand new furnace and tankless hot water tank. Large, fenced yard. Playground in neighborhood an added bonus. Great location near shopping, restaurants, entertainment and MORE! Pets may be considered based on breed/size / No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 Newport Street have any available units?
1360 Newport Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1360 Newport Street have?
Some of 1360 Newport Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 Newport Street currently offering any rent specials?
1360 Newport Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 Newport Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1360 Newport Street is pet friendly.
Does 1360 Newport Street offer parking?
Yes, 1360 Newport Street does offer parking.
Does 1360 Newport Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1360 Newport Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 Newport Street have a pool?
No, 1360 Newport Street does not have a pool.
Does 1360 Newport Street have accessible units?
No, 1360 Newport Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 Newport Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1360 Newport Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1360 Newport Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1360 Newport Street does not have units with air conditioning.
