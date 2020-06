Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

ALL BILLS INCLUDED! Gas,water,sewer,electric and trash. Pet friendly! Washer and dryer! Close to shopping. Beautiful patio; perfect for a BBQ! 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms! Basement is finished and can be used as an in law suite! Move in ready! 308 School District! Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in this gorgeous house! Credit score 640+ Application fee $50. Add $50 monthly for pets.