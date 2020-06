2723 Shellingham Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

*** BEAUTIFUL, L I G H T & B R I G H T HOUSE *** FOR THIS BACK TO SUNNY SOUTH HOME WITH 5 BEDROOMS, 3 CAR GARAGE LOCATED INSIDE QUITE LOCATION IN GREEN TRAILS. HARDWOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE.! FRONT DOOR FOYER LEADS YOU TO FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOM. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW QUARTZ COUNTER TOP, SS APPLIANCES, ISLAND AND EATING AREA.! OPEN TO SUNNY FAMILY ROOM FEATURES ALL BRICK WARM FIREPLACE, BUILT IN BOOKSHELVES, BAY WINDOWS, AND DOOR TO DECK. BRIGHT AND SUNNY FIRST FLOOR SUN ROOM/DEN/STUDY/5TH BEDROOM LOCATED AT SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE HOUSE WITH TWO SIDES TALL WINDOWS PLUS POWER SKYLIGHT.! LUXURY MASTER BEDROOM SUITE WITH TRADE CEILING, CEILING FAN, LARGE *** BONUS ROOM***, DRESSING AREA WITH POWER SKYLIGHT & HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET.! MASTER BATHROOM WITH SEPARATE SHOWER, WHIRLPOOL BATH TUB, AND DOUBLE SINK VANITY PLUS POWER SKYLIGHT.! ADDITIONAL BRIGHT & SUNNY BEDROOMS AND FULL BATHROOM WITH WINDOW COMPLETE 2ND FLOOR.! FINISHED BASEMENT WITH GAME ROOM, HUGE ENTERTAINMENT AREA, AND LARGE STORAGE AREA WITH SHELVING, FENCED BACK YARD.! NEARBY PARK AND PLAY GROUND, TRAIL.! AWARD WINNING DISTRICT 203 STEEPLE RUN ELEMENTARY, KENNEDY JUNIOR HIGH, AND NAPERVILLE NORTH HIGH SCHOOLS.! MOVE IN AND ENJOY ALL GREEN TRAILS HAS TO OFFER.! EASY ACCESS AND 5 MINTES TO I88. NO SMOKING. NO PET. CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK.