Three Bedroom Ranch in Libertyville - Spacious brick ranch with generous room sizes, large eat-in kitchen with island, double oven, cook top, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer, dining room with sliders to private back yard patio, partial unfinished basement with work bench, attached two car garage. No pets and no smoking. Owner will consider a short term lease or a lease through the spring of 2022. $35 application fee per adult.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5592296)