97 Apartments for rent in Lake Forest, IL with hardwood floors

If you're craving a life of luxury in Lake Forest, then you’ve found the perfect city guide for all your renting needs. So, read on to learn everything you need to know to rent like a local Lake Forest-er.

Located on the shores of Lake Michigan, just 30 miles north of Chicago, this lakeside suburb is home to the high-paid executives and urban sophisticates of the Windy City. Fancy cars, million-dollar homes, and perfectly manicured golf courses give the city a prestigious atmosphere. Historic architecture and protected prairies, woodlands, wetlands, and savanna make for some particularly inspiring views. The vastness of Lake Michigan never fails to impress. And, local neighborhoods are just full of spectacular landscaping. However, if you thought that you might find an apartment here, you’re gonna have a tough time.

Odds are, you’ll just have to settle for a life of elegance in an expansive and elaborate rental home. Most houses for rent come with at least four bedrooms, multiple stories, beautiful acreage, and distinguished architecture. Classic and immaculately-maintained Georgians and Victorians, as well as some beautifully renovated farmhouses, make up the majority of Lake Forest neighborhoods, including the secluded and architecturally significant east Lake Forest neighborhoods along the waterfront. If this is starting to sound expensive, then your intuition for the obvious is correct. Rental rates range from about $1,700 to over $7,000 a month.

So, what types of amenities can you expect in a city full of elegant rental homes? Well, if you've been living in apartments for a while, then you will gain a new appreciation for size, light, architectural design, elaborate landscapes, gardens, private libraries, wine cellars, hot tubs, lakefront, ornate 19th century balconies, and picture-perfect lawns. As a bonus, you can also feel right at home wearing a monocle and top hat.

Many local landlords don't like the idea of dogs shedding, shredding, and running across their polished hardwood floors, especially in the more historic residences. However, you can still find quite a few pet friendly people renting out their houses, many of which feature fenced-in yards with plenty of room to play. So, while it may take a little more legwork, it’s completely possible to find pet friendly rental properties around here.

Those moving to Lake Forest with children in tow will be happy to know that this secluded city is about as safe as it gets. Walk the streets, play in the parks, and don't be scared of the dark, because the closest thing you'll find to a criminal around here is one of those rebellious jaywalkers. Additionally, Lake Forest also has some great education for the kids, with the local high school featuring all sorts of shiny bells and whistles, including an awesome campus with tons of activities and sports.

So, if you're ready for the high life at a high price, then you're ready for Lake Forest. Best of luck on luxury-home hunt!

-By Katy Comal See more