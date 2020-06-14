Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:23 PM

97 Apartments for rent in Lake Forest, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Forest renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
293 E Deerpath 32
293 East Deerpath, Lake Forest, IL
Studio
$945
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO IN DOWNTOWN LAKE FOREST - Property Id: 286939 650+ CREDIT OR CO SIGNER Conveniently located across from the Lake Forest Metra Station. Steps away from shopping, restaurants, Starbucks in Market Square and Lake Forest College.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
293 E DEERPATH RD 31
293 E Deerpath, Lake Forest, IL
Studio
$1,175
Charming Studio Apartment in Lake Forest! - Property Id: 242028 Check out 10 New Photos! Available immediately! Beautifully Detailed Vintage Studio in an 1843 Built Walk-Up Building conveniently located in Downtown Lake Forest! It's only a 20

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1527 Greenleaf Avenue
1527 Greenleaf Avenue, Lake Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1026 sqft
Charming home in walk to LF High School location on a quiet street! This home is in great condition and enjoys lots of storage. It has hardwood floors throughout the main level. Nice living room with a separate dining room .

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
580 Bank Lane
580 North Bank Lane, Lake Forest, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location in heart of Lake Forest! Convenient to shopping, restaurants, train. Sunny unit with updated kitchen and has dishwasher. New mini blinds, bamboo floor and freshly painted.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
385 Chiltern Avenue
385 Chiltern Dr, Lake Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1792 sqft
Comfortable ranch style home currently undergoing renovation on wonderful lot a short bike ride from town, train and shops. Home features hardwood floors, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and much more.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Forest

1 of 29

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
29656 North Birch Avenue
29656 Birch Avenue, Lake Bluff, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2068 sqft
A delightful and charming light filled home. New hardwood floors throughout the first floor.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
13938 West EMMA Lane
13938 West Emma Lane, Mettawa, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3055 sqft
Sprawling and sunny 3,055 sf 4 br 3.1 ba on a premium lot. 5,175 total sf. Generous room sizes, 2 story living room with oak railing staircase opens to the dining room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Village of Lake Bluff
1 Unit Available
115 East Washington Avenue
115 East Washington Avenue, Lake Bluff, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1333 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom ranch available for rent in East Lake Bluff. Updated kitchen with white painted kitchen cabinets, all stainless steel appliances and eating area. Large living room with picture window overlooking the front yard.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Forest
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,675
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1204 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
Studio
$1,408
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1248 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
27 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,681
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
8 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$962
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
954 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact our office for more information and to schedule an appointment! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,547
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1162 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:50pm
$
30 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1934 Linden B
1934 Linden Avenue, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
800 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Downtown Highland Park - 2 Bedroom Apartment! - Property Id: 90245 Updated 2 Bed /1 Bath Apartment in Convenient Highland Park Location! Blocks from Metra, Lake Michigan, and Downtown HP! 2 Bedroom / 1 bathroom top floor

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
371 Central Ave 2W
371 Central Ave, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
800 sqft
Unit 2W Available 08/01/20 Highland Park 2Bed Near BEACH and DOWNTOWN!! - Property Id: 295824 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment In Highland Park! Completely Remodeled! SS Appl / Granite! Central AC 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in Perfect Highland Park

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
670 Central Avenue
670 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,050
510 sqft
Studio in the heart of Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 203691 REMODELED Charming studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1657 Greenbay Rd,
1657 Green Bay Rd, Highland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautifully Renovated Highland Park Home for Rent! - Property Id: 289632 Location: Greenbay Rd Highland Park, IL 60635 Rent: $2250 Beds: 3 (House) Bath: 1.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
878 Swan Ln
878 Swan Lane, Lake County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Luxury 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Deerfield - Property Id: 24133 Recently renovated, spacious 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath town-home with a 2 car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Woodlands at Fiore
1 Unit Available
2334 Acorn Place
2334 Acorn Place, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3422 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home Backing Up to Golf Course! - Home features hardwood floors t/o,oak staircase with loft overlooking family room. Great MBR with whirlpool,separate shower and door leading to 2nd story deck overlooking golf course.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Waukegan Rd
1000 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
735 sqft
Like New 1 Bedroom ...

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
730 Judson 18
730 Judson Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Highland Park @ Ravinia Studio ~ In Unit Laundry - Property Id: 243243 Highland Park - Large Studio In Unit Laundry Great Views Ravinia - Enjoy this wonderful updated studio. Hardwood floors, pet friendly available now.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
848 Bluebird St
848 Bluebird Street, Lake County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1944 sqft
HUGE 4Bed/2.5Bath Park West subdivision Deerfield STEVENSON School District - Updated 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome in great Park West subdivision STEVENSON School District.
City Guide for Lake Forest, IL

If you're craving a life of luxury in Lake Forest, then you’ve found the perfect city guide for all your renting needs. So, read on to learn everything you need to know to rent like a local Lake Forest-er.

Located on the shores of Lake Michigan, just 30 miles north of Chicago, this lakeside suburb is home to the high-paid executives and urban sophisticates of the Windy City. Fancy cars, million-dollar homes, and perfectly manicured golf courses give the city a prestigious atmosphere. Historic architecture and protected prairies, woodlands, wetlands, and savanna make for some particularly inspiring views. The vastness of Lake Michigan never fails to impress. And, local neighborhoods are just full of spectacular landscaping. However, if you thought that you might find an apartment here, you’re gonna have a tough time.

Odds are, you’ll just have to settle for a life of elegance in an expansive and elaborate rental home. Most houses for rent come with at least four bedrooms, multiple stories, beautiful acreage, and distinguished architecture. Classic and immaculately-maintained Georgians and Victorians, as well as some beautifully renovated farmhouses, make up the majority of Lake Forest neighborhoods, including the secluded and architecturally significant east Lake Forest neighborhoods along the waterfront. If this is starting to sound expensive, then your intuition for the obvious is correct. Rental rates range from about $1,700 to over $7,000 a month.

So, what types of amenities can you expect in a city full of elegant rental homes? Well, if you've been living in apartments for a while, then you will gain a new appreciation for size, light, architectural design, elaborate landscapes, gardens, private libraries, wine cellars, hot tubs, lakefront, ornate 19th century balconies, and picture-perfect lawns. As a bonus, you can also feel right at home wearing a monocle and top hat.

Many local landlords don't like the idea of dogs shedding, shredding, and running across their polished hardwood floors, especially in the more historic residences. However, you can still find quite a few pet friendly people renting out their houses, many of which feature fenced-in yards with plenty of room to play. So, while it may take a little more legwork, it’s completely possible to find pet friendly rental properties around here.

Those moving to Lake Forest with children in tow will be happy to know that this secluded city is about as safe as it gets. Walk the streets, play in the parks, and don't be scared of the dark, because the closest thing you'll find to a criminal around here is one of those rebellious jaywalkers. Additionally, Lake Forest also has some great education for the kids, with the local high school featuring all sorts of shiny bells and whistles, including an awesome campus with tons of activities and sports.

So, if you're ready for the high life at a high price, then you're ready for Lake Forest. Best of luck on luxury-home hunt!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lake Forest, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Forest renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

