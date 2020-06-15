All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

293 E DEERPATH RD 31

293 E Deerpath · (816) 213-3761
Location

293 E Deerpath, Lake Forest, IL 60045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 31 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Charming Studio Apartment in Lake Forest! - Property Id: 242028

Check out 10 New Photos! Available immediately! Beautifully Detailed Vintage Studio in an 1843 Built Walk-Up Building conveniently located in Downtown Lake Forest! It's only a 20 minute walk east to Lake Forest College. The Lake Forest UP North Metra Train Line is just steps away. Route 41 is just an 8 Minute drive. Grab a fresh cup of coffee & a donut just around the corner or wonder around the immediate neighborhood and stumble into Starbuck's, Francesca's Intimo, The Lantern of Lake Forest, Market House on the Square, etc... 10 Minute walk to Jewel Osco Grocery Store. The original Walgreens is just across the street!. Plenty of exclusive shopping in nearby Market Square! Heat & Water Included in the Rent. Rich Hardwood Floor add to the Vintage Decor. Really Spacious and Well Maintained. Coin Laundry on-site. *Exterior Parking spot for $75/mo.* *Pets are welcomed with a $250 Pet Fee.*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242028
Property Id 242028

(RLNE5630684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 293 E DEERPATH RD 31 have any available units?
293 E DEERPATH RD 31 has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 293 E DEERPATH RD 31 have?
Some of 293 E DEERPATH RD 31's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 293 E DEERPATH RD 31 currently offering any rent specials?
293 E DEERPATH RD 31 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 293 E DEERPATH RD 31 pet-friendly?
Yes, 293 E DEERPATH RD 31 is pet friendly.
Does 293 E DEERPATH RD 31 offer parking?
Yes, 293 E DEERPATH RD 31 does offer parking.
Does 293 E DEERPATH RD 31 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 293 E DEERPATH RD 31 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 293 E DEERPATH RD 31 have a pool?
No, 293 E DEERPATH RD 31 does not have a pool.
Does 293 E DEERPATH RD 31 have accessible units?
No, 293 E DEERPATH RD 31 does not have accessible units.
Does 293 E DEERPATH RD 31 have units with dishwashers?
No, 293 E DEERPATH RD 31 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 293 E DEERPATH RD 31 have units with air conditioning?
No, 293 E DEERPATH RD 31 does not have units with air conditioning.
