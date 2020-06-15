All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

293 E Deerpath 32

293 East Deerpath · (847) 376-1504
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

293 East Deerpath, Lake Forest, IL 60045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 32 · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL STUDIO IN DOWNTOWN LAKE FOREST - Property Id: 286939

650+ CREDIT OR CO SIGNER
Conveniently located across from the Lake Forest Metra Station. Steps away from shopping, restaurants, Starbucks in Market Square and Lake Forest College. Grab a coffee and a donut at the Dunkin Doughnuts downstairs in the same building. Very spacious rooms. Coin laundry on-site. Very well maintained building/units. *Exterior Parking spot for $75/mo.. Heat, Cooking Gas & Water is included. Hardwood floors throughout. *Pets are welcomed with an One-Time $250 Pet Fee. Short-Leases are not encouraged. However, a Short-Term Rate of $1095/mo for a 4, 10 or 11 lease Terms.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286939
Property Id 286939

(RLNE5804884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 293 E Deerpath 32 have any available units?
293 E Deerpath 32 has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 293 E Deerpath 32 have?
Some of 293 E Deerpath 32's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 293 E Deerpath 32 currently offering any rent specials?
293 E Deerpath 32 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 293 E Deerpath 32 pet-friendly?
Yes, 293 E Deerpath 32 is pet friendly.
Does 293 E Deerpath 32 offer parking?
Yes, 293 E Deerpath 32 does offer parking.
Does 293 E Deerpath 32 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 293 E Deerpath 32 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 293 E Deerpath 32 have a pool?
No, 293 E Deerpath 32 does not have a pool.
Does 293 E Deerpath 32 have accessible units?
No, 293 E Deerpath 32 does not have accessible units.
Does 293 E Deerpath 32 have units with dishwashers?
No, 293 E Deerpath 32 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 293 E Deerpath 32 have units with air conditioning?
No, 293 E Deerpath 32 does not have units with air conditioning.
