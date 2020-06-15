293 E Deerpath 32

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

BEAUTIFUL STUDIO IN DOWNTOWN LAKE FOREST - Property Id: 286939



650+ CREDIT OR CO SIGNER

Conveniently located across from the Lake Forest Metra Station. Steps away from shopping, restaurants, Starbucks in Market Square and Lake Forest College. Grab a coffee and a donut at the Dunkin Doughnuts downstairs in the same building. Very spacious rooms. Coin laundry on-site. Very well maintained building/units. *Exterior Parking spot for $75/mo.. Heat, Cooking Gas & Water is included. Hardwood floors throughout. *Pets are welcomed with an One-Time $250 Pet Fee. Short-Leases are not encouraged. However, a Short-Term Rate of $1095/mo for a 4, 10 or 11 lease Terms.

