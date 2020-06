Amenities

hardwood floors garage fireplace accessible oven refrigerator

Charming home in walk to LF High School location on a quiet street! This home is in great condition and enjoys lots of storage. It has hardwood floors throughout the main level. Nice living room with a separate dining room . Two bedrooms and one newer bath.The lower level has a family room with a wood burning fireplace. There is a two car garage and a wonderful back yard.Near High School and Sheridan School.