26332 North IL Route 59
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

26332 North IL Route 59

26332 Illinois Highway 59 · No Longer Available
Location

26332 Illinois Highway 59, Lake County, IL 60084

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
YOUR OWN HIDEAWAY OFFERED IN THIS UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR SECLUSION ON BEAUTIFUL 5 ACRE PARCEL HOUSE SITS WAY OFF THE ROAD IN A PARK-LIKE SETTING INCLUDES USE OF POND & ACREAGE. OWNER WILL KEEP PROPERTY MOWED BUT YOU ARE WELCOME TO GARDEN TO YOUR HEART'S CONTENT. SOCIAL PETS ARE WELCOME

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26332 North IL Route 59 have any available units?
26332 North IL Route 59 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, IL.
What amenities does 26332 North IL Route 59 have?
Some of 26332 North IL Route 59's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26332 North IL Route 59 currently offering any rent specials?
26332 North IL Route 59 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26332 North IL Route 59 pet-friendly?
Yes, 26332 North IL Route 59 is pet friendly.
Does 26332 North IL Route 59 offer parking?
Yes, 26332 North IL Route 59 offers parking.
Does 26332 North IL Route 59 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26332 North IL Route 59 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26332 North IL Route 59 have a pool?
No, 26332 North IL Route 59 does not have a pool.
Does 26332 North IL Route 59 have accessible units?
No, 26332 North IL Route 59 does not have accessible units.
Does 26332 North IL Route 59 have units with dishwashers?
No, 26332 North IL Route 59 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26332 North IL Route 59 have units with air conditioning?
No, 26332 North IL Route 59 does not have units with air conditioning.
